ESPN Announces ‘College GameDay’ Location for Week 3

ESPN’s College GameDay will be from the University of Tennessee next Saturday.

Patrick Previty

ESPN’s College GameDay will be from the University of Tennessee next Saturday when No. 4 Georgia visits No. 22 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, the network announced Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. 

The Week 3 stop marks GameDay’s first trip to Knoxville since 2022, when the show set up for Tennessee’s wins over Florida and Alabama. The Volunteers will hope to keep the streak going this week.

Both teams bring 2–0 records into their first SEC game of 2025. Georgia powered through a weather-delayed 28–6 win over Austin Peay on Saturday, while Tennessee routed ETSU earlier in the day. Georgia is No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25, with Tennessee at No. 22.

Tennessee dominated the first half against ETSU, with QB Joey Aguilar doing most of his damage in the first half. Aguilar threw for 288 yards, two touchdowns and had a 74.2% completion percentage. The transfer has seemed like a perfect fit after Nico Iamaleava bolted for UCLA. The final score was a whopping 72-17 against ETSU. In Week 1, the Volunteers got a win against Syracuse, 45-26. Aguilar was 16-of-28 passing and logged three TD's.

Georgia has been dominant this year as well so far. Prior to the 28-6 win this week, the Bulldogs took care of Marchall 45-7 in the opening game. QB Gunner Stockton did it all for Georgia as he threw for 190 yards and rushed for a team-high 73.

Neither team has really been tested so far so it will be interesting how they will respond to the added pressure of Gameday and national attention.

Matchup History

The Bulldogs have won eight straight in the series since 2017 and lead the all-time rivalry 29–23–2. Tennessee’s last victory over Georgia came in 2016 (34–31 in Athens). Its last home win against the Bulldogs was in 2015. Under head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee has been good at home posting a 26–4 record in Knoxville during his tenure, though two of those losses were to Georgia.

