Pat McAfee names the ‘greatest college football coach of all time’

The Pat McAfee Show and its titular host are never ones to shy away from hyperbole, but McAfee's recent introduction of a special guest felt entirely earned. During a recent episode, a clip shared on social media showed the energetic broadcaster welcoming a college football icon to the program with one of the most glowing endorsements imaginable.

McAfee did not hold back in his praise, crowning his colleague as the absolute best to ever patrol a sideline. The interview segment highlighted the unique, growing bond between the two personalities, who have become staples of ESPN’s football coverage.

The introduction also featured a surprising twist regarding the guest’s latest business venture. McAfee made sure to mention the legend’s new status as a minority owner of the Nashville Predators, adding yet another title to an already crowded resume.

The subject of McAfee’s high praise was none other than former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. McAfee welcomed the seven-time national champion with a grand introduction that acknowledged both his coaching dominance and his recent move into the NHL world.

"Joining us now, the greatest college football coach of all time, new owner of the Nashville Predators," McAfee shouted to his audience. "Ladies and gentlemen, Nick Saban."

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is college football's all-time leader in national championships, with seven: six with the Tide (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020) and another in 2003 at LSU. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saban, who joined the College GameDay desk full-time after his retirement, has formed an unlikely but highly effective partnership with McAfee. The contrasting styles of the disciplined coach and the boisterous former punter have revitalized the long-running pregame show. Saban even compared their dynamic to a classic comedy duo during the interview.

"We are kind of Abbott and Costello up there," Saban said. "I get that, but I think it’s a good mix of people on that set."

The chemistry between the two was evident throughout the 2025 season, which saw College GameDay viewership soar. According to ESPN, the show is on pace for its most-watched season ever, with a 28 percent year-over-year increase. Saban credited McAfee’s instincts for keeping the live audience engaged during long broadcasts.

"That’s why he takes his shirt off, he dances, he does things that really shock me, as you can see the expression on my face," Saban admitted. "But I really understand why. He’s smart, he’s a really good football person, and he has a great instinct for when to do something that keeps the show going."

