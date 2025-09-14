ESPN Announces 'College GameDay' Location for Week 4
ESPN announced that College GameDay will broadcast from Miami in Week 4 ahead of the rivalry meeting between Florida and the No. 5 Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 20. It’s the show's Week 4 destination and a rare on-campus stop at Miami, which last hosted GameDay in 2017. Miami comes into the game at 3–0 and Florida is at 1–2 following Saturday’s results.
Miami just dismantled previously ranked USF 49–12, a win that kept the Hurricanes unbeaten and should put more college football analysts/fans on notice. Carson Beck went 23 of 28 for 342 yards and 3 TDs (two interceptions), while Mark Fletcher Jr.added 120 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Since the start of last season, Miami is 6–0 vs. in-state opponents, winning by an average of 34.5 points.
Miami’s defense throttled the run (40 rushing yards allowed on 27 attempts) and controlled the trenches against USF. Bulls QB Byrum Brown threw for 274 yards and a TD, ending a school-record interception-free streak with a late first-half pick. WR Chas Nimrod finished with 128 receiving yards. The win moved Miami to 3–0 with earlier results of 27–24 over No. 6 Notre Dame and 45–3 over Bethune-Cookman. Beck broke a school mark with 15 straight completions in that B-CU game.
Florida arrives off a bruising 20–10 loss at No. 3 LSU. The Gators ran 76 plays and held the ball 37:46, but DJ Lagway was picked off five times (one returned 58 yards for a TD by Dashawn Spears). Lagway still logged 287 passing yards and a 10-yard TD to Aidan Mizell, but Florida managed just 79 rushing yards (2.9 per carry) and went 6-for-17 on third down. RB Caden Durham had 93 yards on the ground for LSU and Garrett Nussmeier hit a 23-yard TD to Zavion Thomas. The Tigers' defense produced three sacks to go along with those five interceptions to close the door. The loss drops Florida to 1–2, following a 55–0 shutout of LIU in Week 1 and an 18–16 home defeat to USF in Week 2.
This is GameDay’s Week 4 stop, following visits to Columbus (Week 1), Norman (Week 2) and Knoxville (Week 3). Miami’s last on-campus GameDay was Nov. 11, 2017, when the Hurricanes hosted Notre Dame. Back in 2020, the GameDay crew came for a Miami game but the broadcast was from the Hard Rock Stadium.