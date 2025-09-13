Chant from College GameDay crowd created an awkward moment for Kirk Herbstreit
Tennessee fans saved one of their sharpest jabs for a rival coach — and united with the Florida State fanbase at the same time. During ESPN’s "College GameDay" on Saturday, the Volunteers faithful broke into Florida State’s famed war chant as Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was interviewed on set — a not-so-subtle reminder of the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 loss to the Seminoles. Even Kirk Herbstreit had to acknowledge the moment on X.
Alabama opened 2025 with a 31–17 loss against Florida State, ending a 23-game streak of season-opening wins. Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns in Tallahassee, but the Tide were out-rushed 230–87 as FSU’s new starter Tommy Castellanos paced a physical ground game (78 rushing yards, 1 TD).
DeBoer’s team responded a week later by blanking UL Monroe 73–0, scoring on all 11 possessions (10 TDs, one field goal) and holding the Warhawks to 148 total yards. Simpson went a hyper-efficient 17 of 17 for 226 yards and 3 TDs, while receiver Germie Bernard caught two scores. But the shutout wasn't enough to erase what is in the minds of a lot of college football fans.
Florida State has raced to 2–0, first toppling Alabama and then hanging 77–3 on East Texas A&M as Castellanos threw 3 TDs and the Seminoles scored on 10 straight drives. FSU cracked the top 10 (No. 10) in this week’s AP poll.
Tennessee, meanwhile, has looked electric at 2–0, with transfer QB Joey Aguilar. In a Week 1 win over Syracuse, 45-26, Aguilar was 16 of 28 passing for 247 yards and 3 TDs as the Vols totaled 493 yards and went 5-for-5 in the red zone. In Week 2 against ETSU, Tennessee set its modern points record and Aguilar threw for 288 yards and 2 TDs in the first half. WR Chris Brazzell II had 9 catches for 125 yards and 2 TDs. The offense logged 734 total yards. The Vols are putting up an SEC-best 58.5 points per game.
Alabama takes on Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. on ABC at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tennessee will face No. 6 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at Neyland Stadium. Florida State has no game (bye week) this week and will play Kent State on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.