ESPN announces special guests for ‘College GameDay’ ahead of Week 6
ESPN’s College GameDay will make its 21st trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend, broadcasting live from Denny Chimes on the campus of the University of Alabama. The pregame show airs Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, building up to the SEC matchup between the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 16 undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores.
Host Rece Davis, an Alabama alum, returns for his 11th season alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The crew also features Pete Thamel, Stanford Steve Coughlin, Jen Lada and Jess Sims. Strong viewership gains this fall have pushed ratings up 29 percent from 2024, with notable growth among women and younger audiences.
Saturday’s broadcast blends marquee guests, fan contests and signature features. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will appear live, while North Carolina’s Bill Belichick checks in from Chapel Hill. Nick Saban will break down Miami’s defense in the film room, and classic rivalry moments between Florida State and Miami will be revisited. With Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest returning and prizes throughout the morning, fans are expected to pack the quad early.
Kalen DeBoer, Miss Terry And Bill Belichick Highlight Guest Lineup
DeBoer, now in his second season in Tuscaloosa, joins the show before facing an undefeated Vanderbilt team that has scored 30-plus in every game. His Alabama tenure has already seen ups and downs, including a Week 1 loss to Florida State followed by a dominant rebound win. Saturday offers a chance to steady his program against a surging opponent.
The broadcast will also spotlight Terry Saban, known to Alabama fans as “Miss Terry.” In her last appearance, she outpicked her husband by one game, correctly backing Colorado over Central Florida. She currently leads all guest pickers with a 77.7 percent win rate, edging South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley.
With Miss Terry’s charm, DeBoer’s presence, and Belichick joining from Chapel Hill, the lineup blends local flavor with national reach.
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and Houston’s Willie Fritz will also give inside looks at preparations before their own undefeated showdown, adding further variety to the slate.
Features Add Depth To College GameDay’s Week 6 Coverage
Several features will drive storylines this week. Herbstreit sits down with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who engineered last year’s upset of Alabama and now has the Commodores at 5-0 with the nation’s No. 4 offense. His appearance in Tuscaloosa is among the most anticipated moments of the weekend.
Jen Lada profiles Houston strength coach Kurt Hester, who continues to inspire players while battling cancer. Ryan McGee examines how playoff runs by Ohio State and Notre Dame last season prove an early loss doesn’t end title hopes. Another segment revisits the legendary Florida State–Miami rivalry of the late 1980s and early 1990s, highlighting unforgettable finishes like “Wide Right I” and “Wide Right II.”
With its mix of football insight, human-interest stories and fan contests, College GameDay remains the sport’s centerpiece on Saturdays.
The Crimson Tide will face Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.