Nick Saban to Take Minority Stake in NHL Team
Alabama coach Nick Saban won frequently in Nashville—unlike his successor Kalen DeBoer, he never lost to Vanderbilt—and now he is putting roots down in one of the South's cultural centers.
Saban is taking a minority stake in the Predators, the NHL franchise announced Tuesday afternoon. He's undertaking the venture along with Joe Agresti, a billionaire and Saban's longtime partner in the car dealership business.
“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said. “Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like (majority owner and former Tennessee Governor) Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”
Saban, one of football's most accomplished coaches, worked at Alabama from 2007 to '23—where he won six of his seven national championships. The Fairmont, W.V., native never worked for a Tennessee-based team, though he did consistently give Tennessee and Commodores fans headaches.