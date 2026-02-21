ESPN College Football Analyst Pat McAfee Reportedly Signs Superagent for Hollywood Career

The ability to star on the gridiron and in the entertainment world is an art few have mastered. Former wide receiver Nate Burleson and former defensive end Michael Strahan have both found success in the art, becoming prominent hosts on CBS Sports and Good Morning America, respectively.

The former special teamer who has cut his teeth in the entertainment business over the last 10 years is former punter Pat McAfee. The former college football All-American and NFL Pro Bowler has pursued multiple business ventures in the decade following his retirement from football.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native played as a kicker and punter under Rich Rodriguez and Bill Stewart at West Virginia from 2005 to 2008. Following his time with the Mountaineers, McAfee turned in an eight-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Once McAfee retired from football, he launched "The Pat McAfee Show," his personal podcast that has been housed by a handful of networks, including Barstool Sports, Pat McAfee Inc., DAZN, Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM and most recently ESPN.

McAfee first made his way into the college football media landscape during a FOX Sports broadcast of the 2018 game between Baylor and Texas Tech. In 2022, ESPN announced McAfee would join its panel for its "College GameDay" show, a role he has now held for four seasons.

In addition to his work in football media, McAfee has dabbled in wrestling over the past 16 years. This included brief periods as a wrestler in both 2009 and 2017 and occasional appearances on WWE broadcasts from 2018 to the present.

McAfee added another chapter to his off-field business ventures on Thursday. Front Office Sports reported that McAfee had signed with Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel, who plans to book McAfee for various TV and movie roles. Emanuel said his goal is to turn McAfee into "the next Sylvester Stallone."

So far, Emanuel has landed McAfee a pair of acting gigs. The first role was in an upcoming release of the Paramount+ show "Tulsa King," something McAfee casually revealed when he invited Emanuel on a February edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee will also play a role in the Netflix sports drama "The Mosquito Bowl." The drama is based on the novel The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, a novel that centers around a football game played by a pair of U.S. Marine regiments on the island of Guadalcanal in 1944.