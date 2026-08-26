ESPN Announces Major Change to How College Football Games Will Look in 2026

One of the most recognizable, and sometimes controversial, features that college football fans have seen when watching games on ESPN networks is set to go away.

Starting this season, the BottomLine ticker will no longer be visible on television screens during the network’s college football games, Front Office Sports confirmed.

ESPN set for notable on-screen change in 2026

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN will no longer show the BottomLine ticker on regular season games that are broadcast on ABC, ACC Network, the main ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, and the SEC Network.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve sports fans. By removing the BottomLine during live action, we’re creating a cleaner presentation that keeps the focus where it belongs: on the field,” an ESPN spokesman told Front Office Sports.

It's not going away competely, though

While the ticker won’t be a constant feature during college football action, ESPN will still present some relevant score alerts at certain times during each quarter in games, and updates will periodically appear informing viewers of schedule changes.

The change is particularly notable, given how the BottomLine has been part of ESPN’s presentation for years across multiple sports.

Ticker feels redundant in an age of phones and apps

Say goodbye to those baseball scores on the bottom of college football games, starting in 2026. | ESPN Network

The decision will likely split fans. Some appreciate having the constant presence of live scores being on the bottom of the screen they’re watching, while others will welcome a cleaner, less complicated screen

For college football fans, the ticker served as a way to keep tabs on the rest of the sport while watching a game, especially on Saturdays during the fall when several important games are taking place at the same time.

But that apparent convenience has become much less important as the way fans consume sports has changed in recent years. Scores, updates, and breaking news are now available almost instantly through ESPN’s digital platforms, social media, and other sports apps.

At the same time, removing the ticker gives ESPN more room to emphasize its own on-screen graphics, statistics, and the game action itself, without another stream of information competing for viewers’ attention.

ESPN already test-drove getting rid of the BottomLine tracker during the most recent College Football Playoff games, and in some other prominent events like the NBA and NHL playoff matchups this past season. Now, it appears that change will be permanent.

(FOS)

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