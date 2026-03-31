ESPN Names the Best College Football Coaching Job in the Past 20 Years

Nick Saban, the legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach and current ESPN College GameDay analyst, is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college football history. His sustained success and championship résumé have set the standard for modern college football.

Saban spent 28 seasons as a head coach at the college level, compiling a 297-71-1 record and winning seven national championships. He is best known for his 17 seasons at Alabama, where he went 206-29 and captured six national titles. That level of dominance over nearly two decades is unmatched in the modern era.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

While Saban’s legacy is firmly established, a recent data-driven evaluation suggests another coach may have produced a more impressive single season within the past 20 years. Bill Connelly of ESPN developed a formula designed to evaluate coaching performance beyond traditional results.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The formula weighs two factors: 60% is based on a team’s performance relative to its 20-year baseline, while 40% is based on raw SP+ rating. This approach emphasizes not only winning but also how significantly a coach elevates a program compared to its historical norm.

Using that system, Connelly previously gave Saban’s 2012 season a rating of 32.4, the highest mark recorded before 2025. That season, Alabama went 13-1, won the SEC championship and defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football 42-14 in the BCS national championship game. The team’s only loss came against a Texas A&M Aggies squad led by quarterback Johnny Manziel.

However, that benchmark has now been surpassed. Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers football received a 32.5 rating for the 2025 season, the highest recorded in the past 20 years. His performance not only edged Saban’s mark but also redefined what peak coaching impact can look like.

Cignetti led Indiana to a 16-0 record, a national championship and a Big Ten title, while quarterback Fernando Mendoza became the program’s first Heisman Trophy winner. The achievement was historic on multiple levels, given the program’s limited success prior to his arrival.

According to College Football Reference, Indiana has an all-time record of 509-692-38. That context makes the transformation even more significant. In just two seasons under Cignetti, the Hoosiers have gone 27-2, rapidly emerging as a national power.

The comparison becomes even more compelling when considering the setting. Saban built a dynasty at one of the sport’s premier programs, while Cignetti elevated a historically struggling team to the top of the sport in a remarkably short time.

There is also a notable connection between the two coaches. Cignetti served on Saban’s staff at Alabama from 2007 to 2010 before pursuing head coaching opportunities. That shared history adds another layer to the comparison between their accomplishments.

If Cignetti can sustain this level of success, his 2025 season may be remembered not just as an outlier but as the beginning of a historic coaching run. And in that context, the conversation about the greatest coaching performances of the modern era may need to include a new standard.