ESPN's Jordan Rodgers names the ‘most overlooked’ QB in College Football Playoff

Before the opening round of the College Football Playoff kicked off, analysts scrutinized the twelve-team field to identify potential bracket busters.

On the SEC Network, analyst Jordan Rodgers highlighted one specific signal-caller who he believes is not receiving enough national attention. Rodgers noted that despite the high stakes, this quarterback has consistently produced elite numbers.

Rodgers broke down the offensive infrastructure that has allowed this player to thrive. He pointed to the dynamic between the play-caller, Charlie, and the program’s former head coach.

The analyst explained that the offense often relied on the head coach’s ability to override calls and make in-game adjustments based on defensive alignments. Questions lingered about whether the unit could maintain its explosive nature following a major coaching transition.

However, Rodgers insisted that the data speaks for itself. Since assuming the starting role, this quarterback has posted a 9-1 record while averaging 340 yards per game before Saturday's playoff matchup. He has recorded 24 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Rodgers argued that despite these statistics, this athlete remains the most underappreciated player in the postseason race.

Jordan Rodgers praises Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

The subject of that high praise is Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Rodgers detailed his admiration for the junior during the broadcast and emphasized that the offense remains potent regardless of coaching changes.

"I think Trinidad Chambliss is the most overlooked quarterback in the playoff," Rodgers said. "I think he is fantastic. I don't think enough people are talking about how good he is."

The Rebels proved Rodgers right during their dominant 41-10 victory over the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. In the first game since Lane Kiffin departed for the LSU Tigers, the offense operated with surgical precision under interim head coach Pete Golding.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) led the Rebels to a decisive win over Tulane on Saturday to advance to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chambliss finished the day completing 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards. He showcased his dual-threat ability by rushing for 36 yards and two scores. The quarterback also connected with wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling for a touchdown.

Rodgers noted that the weapons surrounding Chambliss make the unit incredibly difficult to defend. He specifically mentioned running back Kewan Lacy and receivers like Deuce Alexander and Dae'Quan Wright.

"This offense is as dangerous as anybody," Rodgers said. "The weapons are unbelievable. And that's just Kewan Lacey, Stribling on the outside. They got guys all over the field."

That depth was evident against Tulane. The Rebels gained 135 yards on their first seven snaps alone. Lacy contributed a 20-yard touchdown run early, while the defense forced multiple turnovers to secure a short field for the offense.

Rodgers also addressed the narrative surrounding the play-calling duties. He acknowledged that while Kiffin had a knack for "attacking it right away" when he saw defensive weaknesses, the current system remains robust.

"Since he took over as a starter, he's 9-1 (now 10-1)," Rodgers said regarding Chambliss. "He's dynamic. He had 100-plus yards on the ground earlier in the year."

