ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit issues apology to college football fans

As a former quarterback, Kirk Herbstreit has learned a few lessons about owning his mistakes. While he's quick with an opinion, Herbstreit can also be quick to confess where he had a shortfall. A quick comment last week got him into some unintended hot water, but Herbstreit clairified the situation with his apology.

Herbstreit's Unfortunate Post

Herbstreit posted a video last week talking with fellow analyst Joey Galloway and which he captioned, "Saturday not having college football threw us for a loop.” Of course, Herbstreit was referring to not having the usual College GameDay travel experience and festivities, but last week is set aside for the Army/Navy game, a nicety which might have been temporarily lost on Herbstreit, but wasn't on many fans.

Navy Claps Back

Notably, Navy quote-tweeted a picture from its 17-16 win in response to Herbstreit's original Tweet, which has long since been deleted. While Army/Navy isn't the battle with national title significance that it once was, the game still remains a cherished part of college football lore.

Herbstreit Comments

Herbstreit apologized for the oversight on social media, clarifying his thoughts on the historic rivalry.

[M]y apologies for any disrespect (albeit unintentional) to the teams that played last weekend- especially Army and Navy. Not sure there is a game I personally look forward to more EVERY year than Army and Navy- they play for the love for each other and love of the game- and anybody who has ever watched me for the last 30 years on TV knows how I feel about that game. Sorry for any confusion and again any disrespect that this created- it was a simple case of miscommunication. Kirk Herbstreit

Just wanted to address a mistake that we made on my socials earlier this week related to last weekends CFB Saturday. We posted a video where @Joey_Galloway and I were talking about how strange it was to be home and not traveling on a CFB weekend since end of August and how we… pic.twitter.com/Vb4k4jeJQS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 17, 2025

Conference-Related Concerns

Herbstreit's comments exemplify a problem that many are noting within college football, as network alliances certainly seem to frame the field of attention for media entities. ESPN, given its connections with the SEC and ACC, invests deeply in those leagues, while FOX, with the Big 10, obviously focuses its own coverage around that conference's situation.

The Army/Navy game has been televised by CBS since 1996, which likely does place it somewhat off the radar for Herbstreit and ESPN. The game is slated to remain a CBS property until at least 2038. Herbstreit acknowledged his oversight and apologized, but maybe if College GameDay visits the Army/Navy site, as it did in 2023 and in several previous years, Herbstreit can avoid future slip-ups.