Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has had a meteoric rise up draft boards this year. Mendoza was on the radar last season when he played at Cal. His transfer to Indiana to pair up with Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti maye have been the best choice he could have made for his development.

Looking back at one game in particular while at Cal, Mendoza went toe to toe with eventual 2025 number one overall pick Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes. Mendoza was a warrior who carried his team in that game and inspired the fight the Bears showed. Unfortunately, Mendoza also tried to do a bit too much and put himself in harms way during the duel.

Mendoza has lead Indiana this year to the College Football playoffs and a Big Ten title win over the loaded Ohio State Buckeyes. Mendoza won all of the awards and accolades this season and deservedly so. He has elite deep ball placement, pocket maneuverability and processing ability. His processing in Indiana's pro-style offense is a rare trait for college quarterbacks.

Mendoza boasts a 70.8% completion rate and a 79.2% adjusted completion percentage all while having an average depth of target of 9.5 yards. The stats are a fancy description to simply say that Mendoza is very accurate and throws the ball downfield. Mendoza is not cheating his statistics with a heavy load of screens and passes behind the line of scrimmage.

Mendoza is still developing, the jump he made from Cal to Indiana shows clear evidence of that growth. He has all the size and physical traits of a franchise quarterback but also a squeaky clean off field record that teams are hoping for from their franchise investment.

Measurables

Name: Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza Height/weight/class: 6'5 225lbs, quarterback, redshirt Junior

6'5 225lbs, quarterback, redshirt Junior Awards: 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Walter Camp Award (College player of the year), Maxwell Award (College player of the year), Davey O'Brien Award (Nation's top quarterback),

What Fernando Mendoza does well

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Masterful feel for pocket pressure and feels when and where to step up if the pocket collapses or rushers are applying pressure

Delivers an accurate and catchable pass at every level of the field.

Elite processor and shows advanced football intelligence to pair with an iron will to stand in the pocket when the heat is on and deliver the throw

Where Fernando Mendoza can improve

RIch Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Has a great feel of when to scramble but he will need to adjust to NFL speed as he is a good athlete but not an elite one that can run away from every defender

Has a habit of leaving his feet to deliver passes when on the move that at times has limited the power behind his passes, as the windows narrow in the NFL, he will need to adjust

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 quarterback

Expected draft round: Early first, top 3

Summary

Fernando Mendoza has all of the physical traits, production and intangible traits that franchises are wiling to make a massive monetary investment in. He is a pro-ready quarterback who has displayed the ability to process full field reads and play within the structure of a system. His competitiveness will never be doubted.

Expect Mendoza to be a Week 1 starting quarterback in the NFL for the 2026 season.