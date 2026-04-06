Fernando Mendoza Labeled Not the Best Fit for No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The debate over the top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft has shifted toward offensive philosophy and scheme compatibility. While Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is coming off a Heisman Trophy season and a national title, analysts are questioning his transition to certain professional systems.

The discussion centers on whether a player's collegiate production outweighs the technical requirements of an NFL play-caller's established history. This tension defines the gap between a high-ceiling prospect like Mendoza and a quarterback whose traits may align more closely with a specific coach.

Appearing on Monday morning's episode of ESPN's Get Up, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky argued that Alabama's Ty Simpson is a better fit for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1. The reasoning is based on the specific schematic demands of Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.

Schematic fit with Klint Kubiak

Orlovsky noted that Kubiak dictates a specific type of quarterback play rooted in the West Coast system. This scheme is heavily dependent on the quarterback operating from underneath the center to facilitate a precise play-action passing game.

"Ty Simpson, schematically, is a better fit or marriage for what the Las Vegas Raiders would do under Klint Kubiak than Fernando Mendoza," Orlovsky said.

Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He pointed out that Kubiak has called over 50% of his career NFL snaps from underneath the center, most of any offensive coordinator over the last several years.

This poses a hurdle for Mendoza, a 6-foot-5 pocket passer who operated almost exclusively from the shotgun at Indiana. According to Orlovsky, Mendoza took only five total snaps from underneath the center during his college career, whereas Simpson played in a pro-style system at Alabama.

NFL Draft transition and development

The transition from a pure shotgun offense to a traditional NFL system often leads to early-career struggles regarding footwork and timing. Orlovsky compared the situation to Caleb Williams' rookie season, suggesting the technical adjustment requires significant patience from a franchise.

"It's just going to take Mendoza realistically like two or three years for him to get comfortable doing it that way," Orlovsky explained. He suggested that if the Raiders select Mendoza, they might need a veteran like Kirk Cousins to start while the rookie learns the footwork.

"Ty Simpson, schematically, is a better fit or marriage for what the Las Vegas Raiders would do under Klint Kubiak than Fernando Mendoza."



—@danorlovsky7 on who's a better pick for the Raiders ✍️ pic.twitter.com/oNRiknl6n0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 6, 2026

While Mendoza is praised for his elite ball placement and high-velocity arm talent, Simpson is viewed as a mechanical marvel with a higher football IQ for complex progressions. For the Raiders, the choice at No. 1 may not come down to immediate schematic readiness because the team signed Kirk Cousins to a five-year, $172 million deal, though many are reporting it's effectively a one-year, $20 million contract.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.