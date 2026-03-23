Fernando Mendoza Not the Best QB in 2026 NFL Draft Class, Says Dan Orlovsky

The consensus surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft suggests that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the undisputed top prospect. Mendoza recently completed a historic season where he led the Hoosiers to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. His production and frame have made him the favorite to be the first overall pick.

However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is challenging that conventional wisdom. During a recent appearance on "Get Up," Orlovsky stated that he views Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as the superior prospect.

Orlovsky argued that Simpson possesses traits that translate more effectively to the professional level.

The debate creates a significant divide between collegiate accolades and NFL projection. While Mendoza has the hardware and the statistics, Orlovsky believes Simpson’s ability to handle pressure and execute difficult throws makes him the better choice. This disagreement sets the stage for a summer of intense scouting as NFL teams evaluate both signal-callers.

Why Dan Orlovsky believes Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft

Orlovsky’s assessment focuses heavily on the difficulty of the throws required in each player's respective offense. He noted that Simpson was asked to do more to carry his football team throughout the season. Orlovsky pointed to Simpson’s consistency in "moments of panic" as a primary differentiator between the two prospects.

"I think Ty Simpson is QB1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class," Orlovsky said. He specifically highlighted Simpson’s execution of 15 to 25-yard in routes, crossing routes, and deep corner routes. Orlovsky categorized these as "real NFL throws" and claimed that Simpson is "not even close" to Mendoza in that regard.

The analysis shifts the national conversation toward how much a quarterback's environment impacts their draft stock. Mendoza played in a highly efficient RPO-based system at Indiana that prioritized getting the ball out quickly to talented playmakers. Conversely, Simpson operated a more traditional pro-style attack at Alabama that demanded more processing and downfield accuracy.

Comparing the draft profiles of Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson

Scouting reports indicate that Mendoza excels at ball placement and rhythm, but he lacks the improvisational talent seen in elite NFL starters. His mobility is considered average, and he relies heavily on his offensive line to keep the pocket clean.

Orlovsky suggested that when things break down, Mendoza is more likely to drop his eyes and become a runner rather than keep the play alive through the air.

Simpson is viewed as a "battler" who maneuvers well in the pocket, though his lack of starting experience remains a concern for some scouts. He spent much of his career waiting behind other talents at Alabama before taking over the starting role. Despite having fewer games under his belt, his mechanical foundation and footwork are cited as being ready for the next level.

The national implications of this ranking could affect how the Big Ten and SEC are viewed in the context of quarterback development. If Simpson rises to the top of the draft, it reinforces the SEC’s reputation for producing NFL-ready talent.

If Mendoza holds his spot at number one, it marks a significant milestone for the Indiana program and its ability to develop elite prospects.

Orlovsky concluded by stating he would prefer to select Simpson in the middle of the first round rather than taking Mendoza with the first overall pick. This perspective suggests that the gap between the two players may be narrower than the "conventional wisdom" indicates.

As the draft process continues, teams will have to decide if they value Mendoza's elite production or Simpson's pro-style upside.