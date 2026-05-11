49ers vs. Rams Opening Odds in NFL Week 1 (Rams Favored in Opening Game in Australia)

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season will look a little bit different compared to years past. Instead of the opening game taking place on Thursday, the first matchup, likely to feature the Seattle Seahawks, will take place on Wednesday. Then, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West duel that'll take place in Australia.

This will mark the first ever regular season game set to take place in the country of Australia.

The betting market has released the opening odds for this game, so let's dive into them.

49ers vs. Rams NFL Week 1 Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

49ers +2.5 (-115)

Rams -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

49ers +110

Rams -130

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

The San Francisco 49ers had a season that was plagued by injuries, but they still managed to make the NFL Playoffs. They got past the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round, but were then crushed by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, in the Divisional Round.

Now, with a healthy roster, they'll look to compete with the Seahawks and Rams for the NFC West crown. They're set as 2.5-point underdogs against the Rams in Australia in Week 1, and if they pull off the upset, it'll be a great step in being considered a contender in the division.

The Rams last season were looked at as a top two team in the NFL, next to the Seahawks. They gave Seattle all they could handle in the NFC Championship, but fell short, losing 31-27.

These two teams faced each other twice last season. The 49ers beat the Rams in overtime in Week 5, then lost to the Rams by a score of 42-26 in Week 10.

This is the first regular-season game in Australia, but there was a preseason game played in Sydney in 1999. The Denver Broncos beat the San Diego Chargers by a score of 20-17. This Week 1 regular-season game will take place in Melbourne on September 11.

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