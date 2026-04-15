Fired $54 Million College Football Coach Lands New Job

The 2025 college football season saw a total of 15 FBS coaches fired without cause, which led to a coaching carousel that could easily impact the next decade.

One of the more notable coaches who was shown the door was LSU's Brian Kelly, who was let go following the team's 5-3 start to the season. Once viewed as a premier coach during his stint at Notre Dame, which saw him post a 113-40 record and lead the team to a BCS title appearance and two College Football Playoff appearances, Kelly simply couldn't get things clicking in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers had at least three losses in every season, and Kelly was quickly deemed to not be a culture fit down South.

Following his firing, LSU ended up having to pay him a $54 million buyout despite multiple attempts at a settlement.

While Kelly could have easily ridden off into the sunset and enjoyed his millions traveling the world and enjoying some adult beverages, he is already back to work.

Brian Kelly finds new job outside of coaching

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts during the fourth quarter. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kelly revealed in March that it would take some major changes to the sport for him to return to coaching, but that doesn't mean he isn't open to working in football still.

"I don't know that I've made the decision that I want to get back in, because all the things that we've talked about," Kelly said via Geaux247. "I'd want to see some changes. But I think, while you wait, you need to work, so I need to stay in the game."

His way to stay in the game caught some by surprise on Tuesday, as he quietly joined the CBS Sports Network, and is providing intel on some of the top players for the brand's NFL Draft coverage.

Among the players that he was asked to break down was his former quarterback at LSU, Garrett Nussmeier, who spoke glowingly of.

"I love him," Kelly said. "First of all, you talk about a guy that's committed, he waited his turn behind Jayden Daniels. Could have very easily transferred in that period of time like many others, and sought another opportunity. He wanted to be a Tiger, he wanted to play for LSU."

.@CoachBrianKelly gives a scouting report on former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wcHCg8uP7H — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 14, 2026

Considering there were plenty of murmurs that Kelly rubbed people the wrong way at LSU with his lack of friendliness, some work in television could soften him up and maybe rebuild his reputation.