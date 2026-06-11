David Pollack Reveals Must-Watch College Football Weekend You Cannot Miss

The college football season is fast approaching.

The spring portion of the offseason is in the books, and teams are starting their summer workouts in hopes of improving for the upcoming season. Every year, there are a few weekends that really stand out with some great matchups.

Labor Day Weekend Brings an Early Slate of Heavyweights

Labor Day weekend is one of those, as the whole weekend through Monday is filled with college football games, to help jump-start the season. It's the only season they don't have to share with the NFL. That week, there will be games between Clemson and LSU, Washington State and Washington, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Auburn and Baylor and Oregon and Boise State, to name a few.

However, that's not the only weekend with some of the best games. The next weekend will see some historic programs play, with Texas vs. Ohio State and Oklahoma vs. Michigan. It will also feature Iowa vs. Iowa State and Oregon vs. a revamped Oklahoma State team.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24). | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Pollack Has His Eyes on a Different Weekend

Are those two the best two weekends of the season? David Pollack disagrees. On his show, "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," he has his eyes on the last weekend of the year.

"This one would be No. 1 for me," Pollack said. I know what you are saying, but the depth of this one, I get Friday. I love getting Friday... We get Friday, and we get Texas-Texas A&M, and we get Mississippi and Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. We get Florida-Florida State and Nebraska and Iowa on Friday. We get all of that on Friday."

Rivalry Week Still Reigns Supreme

Pollack also mentions the games that are on Saturday that weekend. That would be games like Ohio State vs. Michigan, Auburn vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Oregon, USC vs. UCLA, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech and Clemson vs. South Carolina.

That weekend is hard to argue against because it's one of the few weekends with great games, not just on Saturday. It's why it's called Rivalry Week. It's supposed to end with some of the season's best games, keeping fans glued to the TV.

The worry has been that the expanded playoff will take the luster away from games like this, but at its core, college football is about rivalries. Because of that, these types of games won't lose the hype for those fan bases. Then, big games like Ohio State vs. Michigan or the Iron Bowl will always have national appeal because of their history.

It's why college football is so great, and it's why you need to make sure that come the last week of November, you are able to sit back, relax and watch some great games.

If Rivalry Week again delivers its usual chaos, it could end up shaping the entire College Football Playoff bracket. That's what makes those games different from every other week on the schedule. The records, expectations and rankings all get thrown out the window when rivals take the field.