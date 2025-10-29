Florida dealt unfortunate news on $63 million coach amid latest college football firing
Things just got a lot harder in Florida's search for a new head coach following LSU's firing of Brian Kelly. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has been tabbed as a favorite at Florida, but the coach is also being linked to LSU's vacancy.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg suggests that LSU could be higher in the pecking order than Florida for Kiffin. There is also no guarantee that Kiffin leaves Ole Miss for LSU or Florida.
"LSU's firing of Kelly could be really bad news for Florida, which has made little secret of its desire to bring Kiffin to Gainesville," Rittenberg detailed on Sunday. "Perhaps Florida can still get its man, but Kiffin should be near or at the very top of LSU's wish list.
"He wouldn't have to deal with in-state competitors there and would lead a program with few if any limitations with resources, facilities and fan base."
Here's the latest news and rumors on Florida's coaching search.
Lane Kiffin's contract just got more lucrative at Ole Miss
Even without LSU's opening, the Gators' pathway to landing Kiffin got more complicated over the weekend. Ole Miss' win over Oklahoma added an extra year on Kiffin's current deal.
This puts him under contract through 2031. The victory also keeps Ole Miss firmly in the College Football Playoff picture.
With Kiffin earning $9 million annually, the coach will make an estimated $63 million over the life of this deal, if he remains at Ole Miss.
"Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin now set for automatic 1-year contract extension as Rebels get 7th win of season by beating Oklahoma," USA Today's Steve Berkowitz noted in a series of X messages on Oct. 25.
"As of Dec. 8, Kiffin’s deal with Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, will be set to run through 12/31/2031. Added year currently set to be worth $9 million, with $7.2 million guaranteed. Kiffin also has $150,000 bonus this season."
Florida faces 'significant competition' from LSU to hire Lane Kiffin as next coach: Insider
On3's Pete Nakos reported that Kiffin is Florida's top choice, but the program is prepared to go in a different direction, if necessary. Both LSU and Florida face the same dilemma in the timing of a potential hiring.
The transfer portal opens in Jan., but Ole Miss may still be playing in the College Football Playoff, which would likely delay a potential hiring. Regardless, Florida now faces "significant competition" from LSU for Kiffin, per Nakos.
"... With the LSU job open, Florida will now face significant competition in its pursuit to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.
"That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available. Meanwhile, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is working on a new contract to keep Kiffin in Oxford."