Florida Gators coach Billy Napier reacts to Jaden Rashada lawsuit
Now at Georgia, quarterback Jaden Rashada may one day take the field against Florida, the school he once committed to, but for the time being, he's taking Gators head coach Billy Napier, among others, to court over the failed eight-figure NIL deal that resulted in him de-committing from the school.
Rashada's lawsuit argues that he was defrauded when Napier allegedly promised him $1 million in exchange for committing to Florida, a payment that never arrived. Now, Napier has his say.
"I can't comment on specifics due to the litigation, but we're very confident in our legal team, very comfortable with my actions, and very appreciative of the university's support," Napier said, via ESPN.
Rashada is suing Napier, Gators recruiting staffer Marcus Castro-Walker, Florida donor Hugh Hathcock, and Velocity Automotive, the firm Hathcock sold last year.
In the suit, Rashada alleges fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to fraud, negligent misrepresentations, tortious interference, aiding and betting tortious interference, and vicarious liability.
For his part, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey commented on the lawsuit.
"I'm not a fan of lawsuits," Sankey said at the SEC spring meetings. "That's what I think. It's not the only lawsuit involving a coach in the last year. It won't be the last. We have a legal system and people have a right to pursue whatever they view as grievances."
(ESPN)
