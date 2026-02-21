All-American WR Heavily Linked to Three Major College Football Programs

Class of 2027 wide receiver Osani Gayles is navigating an incredibly busy recruitment process heading into the spring evaluation period. The highly touted four star prospect has garnered intense national attention from major college programs across the country.

The California native recently transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to finish out his high school career. This strategic move has only amplified his visibility among top tier college coaching staffs evaluating offensive talent.

Gayles holds dozens of scholarship offers but is beginning to narrow his focus as his official visit schedule crystallizes. Three specific schools are currently emerging as the primary contenders for his collegiate commitment.

Osani Gayles official visits focus on USC, Alabama and Tennessee

USC continues to set the pace for the 5-foot-11, 185-pound playmaker. The Trojans are widely viewed as the early favorite to land the dynamic pass catcher, according to the latest from Rivals analyst Chad Simmons.

Gayles is comfortable in Los Angeles and possesses strong family ties to the area. He has also built solid relationships with the USC coaching staff over the past year.

The offensive system in Southern California is another major draw for the explosive wideout. The scheme perfectly fits his skill set and his proven ability to create plays in open space.

Two prominent SEC programs are actively pushing to change that western trajectory. Alabama and Tennessee are firmly in the mix and working diligently to alter the Trojans' early advantage.

Gayles has official visits locked in with all three of these major programs. He will visit Alabama on May 29, USC on June 5, and Tennessee on June 12.

These scheduled trips provide a crucial evaluation window for the highly sought after recruit. The upcoming summer months will heavily influence the final stages of his recruitment.

The versatile athlete brings a highly verified athletic profile to the gridiron. Gayles boasts a 10.76-second 100-meter dash time and participated in the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game.

During his 2025 season at IMG Academy, he averaged 24.6 yards per catch and scored five receiving touchdowns. Evaluators consistently praise his polished route running and elite ability after the catch.

While the top three are clear, other national brands remain squarely on his radar. Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Washington are actively pursuing the talented Florida-based recruit.

He is expected to see several of those campuses this spring. Gayles wants to continue evaluating overall fit, player development, and comfort levels before making a final decision.