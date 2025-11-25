Florida lands good news on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin amid LSU rumors
LSU appeared to have surged above the competition in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, potentially leaving Florida behind. Yet, the latest college football rumors present some good news for Gators fans. Kalshi gives Kiffin a 61% chance to be named the next LSU coach.
Kiffin is also the favorite at Florida, but the odds are a little less stacked for the Gators. The Ole Miss coach has a 37% chance to land the Gators job over the field of candidates, showing the odds are not quite as heavy for Florida.
Josh Pate, a college football analyst who makes appearances on On3, ESPN and Yahoo Sports, reported that Florida should not be viewed as eliminated from the SEC battle to land Kiffin.
Florida is still in the hunt to land Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin: Report
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on "College GameDay" over the weekend that LSU was viewed as the favorite. Ole Miss announced that Kiffin's decision will be revealed on Saturday, just one day following the team's rivalry matchup against Mississippi State.
Pate noted that he has been in regular communication with Kiffin, and the Ole Miss coach does not appear to have made a decision. All three schools appear to be viable options, including Florida, despite the lack of buzz around the Gators in recent days.
'The one thing I'll say about Florida is I know there seems to be a fraction of the noise coming out of Florida than there is LSU," Pate noted on his Sunday podcast. "That may be because he ends up signing with LSU. For all I know, that may be the case. I would just caution you, do not confuse silence with inaction. Sometimes there's a lot going on behind the scenes and it's just buttoned up pretty tight.
"So, I don't take the relative silence out of Gainesville compared to Baton Rouge to mean Florida is just cooked here. And I know a lot of the reporting has been Florida is a distant third and this and that. I still think they got a shot. That's all I'm saying. Not a leader in the clubhouse. Nothing like that. I'm not making a pick on that. I'm just saying, I still think they're in it. I think he could stay at Ole Miss (too). Absolutely think he could go to LSU."
