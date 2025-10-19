New Florida State football coach: Top 5 best candidates if Mike Norvell is fired

NEW: Florida State decision makers are holding informal phone calls this morning to discuss the future under Mike Norvell, sources tell @PeteNakos_.



Norvell's buyout is north of $54.4M. FSU is 1-11 in ACC play during the last two seasons😬



Intel: https://t.co/iq0sPw8ECL https://t.co/eX4iHcco21 pic.twitter.com/DscjMuzWXs