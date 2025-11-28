Urban Meyer labels $15.3 million coach as ‘up-and-comer’ in college football head coach ranking
Two seasons after arriving in New Orleans, Jon Sumrall has Tulane sitting near the top of the American Conference and firmly in the national conversation.
A former Kentucky linebacker turned coach, Sumrall returned to Tulane as head coach in December 2023 after back-to-back Sun Belt titles at Troy (23-4 across two seasons).
His head-coaching record during this run is 41-11 overall, reflecting consistent winning and conference hardware that helped reopen doors to higher-profile jobs.
It's also helped him earn high praise from one former college football coach, Urban Meyer.
On a recent episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, Meyer listed his best college football coaches, firmly putting Ohio State's Ryan Day, Georgia's Kirby Smart, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney at the top.
However, after mentioning Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, and Oregon's Dan Lanning, he was quick to throw Sumrall's name among the sport's elite.
“The Sumrall guy, done some research on him at Tulane, I think he’s an up-and-comer," Meyer said.
On the field this season, Tulane (9-2, 6-1 entering Week 14) has delivered an all-time season, with the Green Wave ranked inside the AP Top 25 and potentially on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth.
They have a physical, turnover-averse offense led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff (2,426 passing yards, 14 TDs, and four INTs through 11 games) and signature wins, including a 38-32 road victory over No. 22 Memphis on November 7 in which Retzlaff threw for 332 yards and three TDs.
As a result, Sumrall surfaced on multiple Power-5 lists after vacancies opened in the SEC and elsewhere, with his name being tied to openings at LSU, Florida, Auburn, and Penn State.
Sumrall signed an extension with Tulane in 2024 that keeps him under contract through 2029, boasting an annual salary of around $3 million with a total buyout of $15.3 million.
Whether or not Sumrall takes a bigger job elsewhere remains to be seen, but his continued success over such a short period of time explains why he has become a short-list name and why respected voices like Meyer have been quick to shout him out.