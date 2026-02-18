Former 4-Star Prospect Named SEC’s Most Underrated QB In 2026

The torch was quietly passed from a veteran college football quarterback to a youngster with star potential at Mississippi State this past season.

Head coach Jeff Lebby made the tough decision to bench senior quarterback Blake Shapen in favor of Kamario Taylor, who had mostly been used as a wildcat quarterback throughout the season. Taylor got the nod to make his first career start against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, and he turned plenty of heads with his athleticism at the position.

Passing-wise, he completed just 15-of-31 passes for 178 yards and a pick, but he made his presence felt on the ground. Taylor rushed 20 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns with a long of 39 yards.

Although the Bulldogs brought in LSU transfer AJ Swann and former four-star recruit Jaden Rashada to bolster the quarterback room in Starkville, Taylor is expected to be the man next season and is already generating some early buzz.

As shared to social media on Tuesday, SleeperCFB named Taylor the most underrated quarterback in an SEC conference that frequently sees the likes of Arch Manning (Texas), John Mateer (Oklahoma) and now Sam Leavitt (LSU) generate most of the buzz.

Most Underrated QBs in each P4 Conference:



SEC: Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) pic.twitter.com/k9cW7j94nH — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 17, 2026

The 6-foot-4 Macon, Mississippi native threw for 629 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception this past season, while also rushing 82 times for 458 yards and eight scores on the ground.

He did suffer a worrisome ankle injury in the team's bowl game loss to Wake Forest, but he was expected to be able to return in time for spring ball.

“Initial reports have been good so we’ll continue to evaluate and get more information (Sunday),” Lebby said at the time. “I feel good about getting in the locker room and being able to talk to the medical staff and seeing Kamario again.”

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks for an open receiver. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Taylor has been viewed as the future of Mississippi State from the moment Lebby landed his commitment, as was easily one of the most important recruiting wins in recent memory.

Ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 80 player in the country, Taylor chose to stay home and play at Mississippi State over programs like Georgia, UCF, Texas A&M and Missouri.

With a full session of spring ball to get used to the new weapons he will be throwing the ball to as well as having a chance to prepare as the starter, Taylor could very well play his way into national recognition next year.