Former College GameDay Host David Pollack Asking for Prayers

David Pollack turned a difficult family update into a public appeal for prayer Tuesday night, revealing that his wife, Lindsey, is headed for a third surgery after a doctor's visit brought news the couple did not want.

The former "College GameDay" analyst did not disclose the new finding or set a surgery date. "We didn't get the best news today," Pollack wrote before asking supporters to pray for Lindsey as the family prepares for another operation.

David Pollack shares difficult update

We didn't get the best news today at a doctors visit. Surgery #3 coming for my Babydoll(wifey). She looked at me and said God has been building me for this, And thank goodness its on a bye week so Nicholas doesn't have game 🙄



No blink! No doubt! No fear! Just Jesus! Its… — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 16, 2026

Pollack's message carried concern, but it did not sound defeated. He described his wife's resolve after the appointment and wrote that she told him God had been preparing her for this moment.

"No blink! No doubt! No fear! Just Jesus!" Pollack wrote.

He also said the situation left him humbled and made clear that he was more frightened than Lindsey. Pollack quoted 2 Corinthians 12:9-10, a passage about finding strength in weakness, while repeating his belief that the family would face the news through faith.

The post closed with a direct request for prayer. Pollack also noted that their son, Nicholas, has a game Saturday, a small family detail that showed how the crisis arrived while everyday life continued around it.

What has Lindsey endured?

Former ESPN College GameDay host David Pollack | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lindsey Pollack was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma after sudden neurological symptoms led doctors to discover a brain tumor in March 2025. Her first surgery at Duke lasted more than six hours.

The recovery brought major challenges. According to an account published by Aflac, she dealt with partial paralysis on her left side, severe fatigue and low blood pressure. She also had to relearn how to walk.

Five weeks after the operation, Lindsey was recovering at home and making progress. David Pollack shared pieces of that journey with the public, including a video of Lindsey raising an arm while listening to worship music from her hospital bed.

One year after the original surgery, Pollack announced that Lindsey was cancer-free. Tuesday's news marks a heartbreaking setback in her brain cancer battle, with a third surgery coming after doctors delivered the family difficult news.

Pollacks lean on enduring faith

College football analyst David Pollack during his See Ball Get Ball podcast. | See Ball Get Ball/YT

Faith has remained the central thread in every public update from the Pollack family. It framed the first prayer request, carried through Lindsey's recovery and shaped Tuesday's message after a visit that brought fresh uncertainty.

The college football community answered his first request in 2025 with support from former ESPN colleagues Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee. The former Georgia Bulldogs star was an analyst on "College GameDay" from 2011 to 2023.

"She is weak right now, but our God isn't," Pollack wrote.