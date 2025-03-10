Ex-Georgia star David Pollack reveals wife has brain cancer
Former Georgia football star and ex-ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack revealed his wife will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.
“I do not share much of my personal life on social media, but today is gonna be different,” Pollack said in an X post.
“If you are the praying type, please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles.”
Pollack starred at linebacker for Georgia from 2001 to 2004, establishing school records with 36 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss, both of which still stand in the Bulldog football annals.
He went on to join Herschel Walker as the only other Georgia player to finish his career as a three-time All-America selection.
Pollack was the 17th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, playing for three seasons before suffering a neck injury that forced him into early retirement.
He became a college football analyst for ESPN for several years before being let go by the network in its wave of layoffs in 2023.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams