Details after Georgia football player Sacovie White driving arrest
Georgia football player Sacovie White was arrested Saturday morning on charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way roadway, according to the Athens-Clarke Co. (Ga.) jail logs. White was arrested at 3:04 a.m. and released about an hour later on two bonds totaling $26.
White was alleged to be driving at a high speed in the wrong direction with a passenger hanging out the window of the car, according to the arresting officer's report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The officer pulled White over at 2:06 a.m. on Saturday morning in downtown Athens.
White "showed complete disregard for the safety of his passengers, himself, and innocent civilians," according to the report, adding that the Bulldogs freshman posed a threat to the public, in particular given the alleged incident took place amid "a time of high pedestrian traffic as people were leaving bars," according to the report.
Once he was pulled over, White complied with the police officer and was brought in without incident, the report adds.
Georgia football personnel have been involved in several driving-related incidents, most prominently the Jan. 15, 2023 crash that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.
White's arrest is the 17th driving-related incident involving people inside the Georgia football program being jailed or cited for a traffic-related offense since January 2023, per the AJC.
Prior to White's arrest, the most recent incident came when transfer running back Trevor Etienne was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and two misdemeanor charges.
