Greg McElroy identifies 'dangerous team' that could crash the College Football Playoff
A college football powerhouse that began the season ranked No. 1 appeared to have lost its way by mid-November. The program suffered defeats against the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators that dropped them entirely out of the rankings.
However, a stunning victory over a top-3 rival has reignited the conversation around their postseason potential. The chaos created by this upset has forced the selection committee to take another look at a three-loss roster that finally seems to be playing its best football of the year.
The Texas Longhorns went into College Station on Friday night and ended the undefeated campaign of the Texas A&M Aggies with a 27-17 win. This victory did not just disrupt the Southeastern Conference championship picture.
It also served as a reminder of the talent level available to Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. The team that struggled to find an identity for weeks suddenly looked like a legitimate title contender against one of the better defenses in the nation.
In Sunday's episode of the Always College Football podcast, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy issued a strong warning to the rest of the field regarding this resurgence. McElroy labeled the Longhorns as a squad that no higher seed would want to face in the bracket. He believes the way the Longhorns won this rivalry game signals a fundamental shift in their confidence and capabilities.
Greg McElroy Details Texas Longhorns Offensive Evolution
McElroy emphasized that the Longhorns might have finally discovered their true offensive identity in the twelfth game of the season. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning struggled against the pass rush in the first half, which led the coaching staff to abandon their aggressive aerial game plan.
They pivoted to a ground-and-pound attack that relied on the run game and their quarterback's mobility. The offense trailed 10-3 at the break but found new life by simplifying the approach and challenging the Aggies at the line of scrimmage.
"Maybe this is a run-first football team, and we just hadn't known it yet," McElroy said. "Maybe that's actually what they might be able to do best."
The analyst noted that the offensive line and quarterback positions are currently playing their best football of the season. This evolution was clear when Manning rushed for a 35-yard touchdown to clinch the game. His legs also created opportunities in the passing game.
On a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Wingo, the threat of a scramble froze the safety and allowed Wingo to slip behind the defense. Manning completed nine of his last 12 passes for 151 yards while creating chaos with his mobility.
"That was a defining moment for I think Arch Manning's season," McElroy said. "I think this was kind of an arrival moment for him."
The resume for Texas remains a point of contention. McElroy admitted that the loss to a three-win Florida team hurts their metrics significantly. However, he argued that victories over the Oklahoma Sooners and Aggies provide high-quality counterweights. While the Aggies are still likely to make the field, the loss to their bitter rival will sting for a long time and complicates the seeding process.
"That's two teams that are probably going to be ranked in the College Football Playoff Committee's top seven, top eight at the absolute worst," McElroy said. "I think this is a dangerous team if they somehow find a way to get in."
Manning and Sarkisian remain confident that their talent warrants a spot in the field. Manning told reporters that if the committee lets them in, they can beat anyone.
The Texas Longhorns will now turn their attention to Sunday's selection show to see if their season continues in the playoff or a bowl game.