Greg McElroy identifies Week 7 SEC game as a must-win for both teams
The spotlight in the SEC shifts to Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend, where Georgia and Auburn meet in one of college football’s most storied rivalries. During Tuesday’s episode of the Always College Football podcast, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy and fellow analyst Josh Pate described the upcoming matchup as a must-win for both sides, with each program entering Week 7 in need of a defining victory.
The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, while the Auburn Tigers sit at 3-2 and 0-2 in the conference. Both teams face mounting pressure. Auburn looks to rebound from consecutive SEC losses and find momentum coming out of a bye week, while Georgia is aiming to keep its playoff hopes alive after a midseason stumble.
McElroy said, “It’s seldom when both teams are in got-to-have-it mode, but for slightly different reasons. Who needs this win more?”
Auburn’s Urgency and Hugh Freeze’s Challenge
Josh Pate didn’t hesitate to answer that question. “I think Hugh Freeze needs it more. I think Auburn needs it more. They’ve got to have something to hang their hat on,” he said.
Pate emphasized the stakes for Freeze’s tenure, noting that while Georgia head coach Kirby Smart could survive an off year, the same cannot be said for Auburn’s leader. “Kirby could go 8–4 this year and it’s just a bad year for Georgia, but he’s right back the next year,” Pate explained. “I can’t say that about Hugh Freeze.”
Auburn enters Saturday’s contest following a bye week, with Freeze expressing frustration about his team’s offensive inconsistency. “It was much needed for me to really get in a room, sometimes by myself, sometimes with (Derrick) Nix and the other staff,” Freeze said. “We’ve been able to find a way to move the football. It’s just something that doesn’t sit well with any of us.”
Freeze described the upcoming game as an opportunity to reset the season. “We talked about season two, because that’s where we are,” he said. “Everything is still in front of us, and it starts with an incredible rivalry game that you ought to just relish the opportunity to play in.”
Georgia’s Parity Perspective and the Road Ahead
McElroy also praised the growing parity across college football, which has made weeks like this unpredictable. “As a guy that kind of grew up as an NFL guy, then became a college guy, the parity is what always appealed to me,” he said. “That now feels like it’s the reality in college football, too. On a week-by-week basis, you better play well to win.”
Smart echoed that respect for competition as his Bulldogs prepare for a difficult environment at Auburn. “They’ve got an incredible atmosphere, which is starting to be the common theme around our conference,” Smart said. “But this place is really hard to play.”
Georgia has won eight straight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and holds a 65-56-8 series lead, including a 31-13 victory last season. With quarterback Gunner Stockton now leading a reshaped offense, the Bulldogs will look to extend that streak in a game both programs desperately need.
Georgia will face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.