Greg McElroy labels Big Ten program as national title contender after big Week 4 win
The Indiana Hoosiers turned Memorial Stadium into a showcase Saturday night, and the reverberations are still being felt across the college football world. Behind a nearly flawless performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a stifling defense, and a statement blocked punt for a touchdown, the Hoosiers stunned No. 9 Illinois 63-10. The win marked Indiana’s most lopsided victory ever against a ranked opponent and its first triumph over a top-10 foe since 2019.
On Monday, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy declared on his Always College Football podcast that Indiana now deserves a seat at the national championship table. “Indiana might be a national championship contender. Just let that soak in for a moment,” McElroy said.
“Indiana is not a historical blue blood, not a team naturally in this conversation on an annual basis. I get all that. Even for me, it’s hard to come to this conclusion. I’ve seen Indiana lose a lot of games in my time as an analyst and as a fan of college football. But I’m telling you, this group feels different. They just dominated an Illinois team that I have some respect for.”
Indiana Makes Historic Statement In Rout Of Illinois
McElroy emphasized the scale of Indiana’s win. “Illinois might have been a bit of a paper tiger, but anytime you see a team drag another 63-10, that’s outrageous,” he said.
“Indiana scored the most points by a Big Ten team against an AP top-10 opponent in the poll era. It was the most points against a ranked opponent in Indiana history. And the Hoosiers became just the third Big Ten team with 55-plus points in three straight games in the AP poll era — joining 2013 and 2017 Ohio State.”
Mendoza was ruthlessly efficient, completing 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns. He also connected with receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. for three scores while extending his streak to 17 straight completions.
Running backs Khobe Martin and Kaelon Black combined for 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while D’Angelo Ponds set the tone with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer was pressured relentlessly, finishing 14 of 22 for 146 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He was sacked seven times. Head coach Bret Bielema called the result “embarrassing and at a loss for words” as the Illini offense managed only 163 total yards.
Defense And Poise Fuel Hoosiers’ Rise To Contender Status
What stood out most to McElroy was Indiana’s ability to control every phase. “The pressure was absolutely relentless, and at times they didn’t even blitz. They weren’t overloading protection, but it felt like they had extra players on the field,” he explained. “Linebackers were always in the right place, always closing space. As a quarterback, even when you think you’ve escaped pressure and found a wide-open man, in a moment’s notice there’s a defender right there. They are so well-coached defensively.”
McElroy also highlighted the maturity of Mendoza. “He never looked tight or jittery. The wide receivers, Cooper and Sarratt, might not have the ceilings of an Ohio State or Alabama duo, but they are productive and tough to cover. Man or zone, Illinois couldn’t stop them. In this RPO-heavy system, they run what feels like a hundred slants, and they’re always open.”
Head coach Curt Cignetti praised the complete effort, saying, “We’ll get people’s attention with this one. The team really laid it on the line tonight. There’s nothing better than being the Grinch in the second half with a big lead. I love that feeling.”
The Hoosiers extended their school-record home winning streak to 12 games, proving that their 4-0 start is more than a product of a soft nonconference slate. With a physical rushing attack, disciplined defense, and a quarterback playing at a championship level, Indiana has forced its way into the national conversation.
Indiana football will take that momentum on the road for the first time this season when it visits Iowa next Saturday.