Greg McElroy names 'most complete team' in college football after Week 6
Miami football’s win at Doak Campbell Stadium looked closer on the scoreboard than it felt on the field. The Hurricanes built a 28 to 3 lead on the way to a 28 to 22 victory over Florida State, extending an unbeaten start with a third win over a ranked opponent.
Carson Beck completed 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns, two to Malachi Toney and two to CJ Daniels, behind protection that kept him clean on most dropbacks. The defense forced three turnovers and stalled seven straight Seminole possessions during the middle stretch of the game.
Florida State entered the matchup with one of the nation’s most productive rushing attacks but was limited to just 132 yards on 38 carries. The performance displayed the balance Miami has built on both sides of the ball, an efficient offense paired with a disciplined defense capable of controlling the tempo from start to finish.
That complete effort prompted Greg McElroy to call Miami the “most complete team in college football” on his Always College Football podcast, a statement that echoed what the numbers and results already suggested.
Defensive Discipline and Structure Back ‘Most Complete’ Label
McElroy focused on how Miami now combines its athleticism with precision and structure. “They’re still playing with that same level of aggression, but they don’t get got,” he said. “And they have two guys up front along the defensive line, and their guys up front do such a great job of applying pressure that they don’t have to do too much at the second and third level. And yeah, you’ll see the occasional blitz. And those guys, by the way, when they blitz, they blitz hard.
"They do such a great job. Florida State, multiple times in the game, tried to trick them with movement, surprise snaps, for example, the fourth down where they look to the sideline, snap, then all of a sudden it’s go time. That results in some cases in a touchdown because you catch the defense off guard. Against this Miami defense, it led to an interception.”
That sequence captured what separated Miami on Saturday. The front created pressure without relying on constant extra rushers, which let the back seven play on time and stay aligned. Florida State’s attempts at tempo and surprise did not create free yards, they created mistakes.
The result was a complementary football game, with short fields for an offense already in rhythm, and a one-sided first three quarters that set the tone before the late rally.
Miami Among Clear Separation at the Top After Week 6
The win also fit a larger national picture. “I think this Miami team is on a mission,” McElroy said. “I think they’re the most complete team in college football right now. They and Ohio State have kind of separated a bit, with Oregon nipping at their heels, but those are kind of the top three. And I think there’s a gap that exists between those top three and everybody else right now.”
That assessment tracks with the resume and the film. Miami has stacked ranked wins, found a vertical answer with Toney and Daniels when safeties cheat the box, and continued to turn opponent errors into points. The defensive structure that once wobbled in space now holds up, which allows the offense to stay on schedule.
It is the kind of profile that sustains through conference play and beyond, and it is why McElroy’s label fits the current moment.
Miami will host Louisville on October 17.