Greg McElroy names 'most efficient' player in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs delivered another strong win Saturday night, closing out the Texas Longhorns with a dominant fourth quarter that showed how far their offense has come over the past month. Georgia pulled away with a 21-point surge in the final period, turning a tight matchup into a clear statement for the postseason selection committee.
The victory pushed Georgia to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference, strengthening both its playoff outlook and its goal of defending its conference title.
Kirby Smart, head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, said the team’s mindset is simple. He credited the late surge to the same internal approach they preach each week, explaining that the offense continues to “squeeze” opponents as games wear on.
Even Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian admitted his team lost intensity as the night progressed. His players battled to close the gap early in the second half, but the final stretch belonged to Georgia.
Georgia controlled the flow of the game with steady drives, a surprise onside kick and well-timed fourth down execution. The scoring bursts came fast in the final quarter and one of the Bulldogs’ starters delivered the signature performance that powered the surge. That effort also triggered one of the strongest endorsements yet from national media on Sunday morning.
Greg McElroy Highlights Gunner Stockton’s Efficiency After Texas Win
During Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy praised Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and called him the most efficient player in the sport. McElroy said Stockton “was again outstanding. Accounts for five touchdowns. He’s one of the most efficient players I've seen in quite some time with what he does with his arm, with what he does with his legs, with how smart he is when delivering the football, where he's throwing it, the windows that he hits. The guy just doesn't miss throws.”
Stockton finished 24 of 29 for 229 yards with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score. His interception was only his third of the season and he now has 27 total touchdowns. Smart said Stockton is playing at “a high level and a high clip” while noting that Georgia’s offensive line and play design help him thrive.
His work in big moments continues to draw national attention. College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the Heisman Trophy race is “so wide open” and pointed to Stockton’s performances against top 10 opponents. Herbstreit highlighted that Stockton had five incompletions and five total touchdowns against Texas and produced the same line earlier in the season against Ole Miss.
Stockton helped Georgia respond after Texas cut the lead to 14-10 in the third quarter. His 30 yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys, the successful onside kick recovered by Cash Jones and the follow up touchdown pass to Lawson Luckie sealed the win. Georgia has now beaten Texas three times in two seasons.
Georgia will next host the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.