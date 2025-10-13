Greg McElroy names program that made statement to the 'college football world'
Indiana football’s 30-20 win at Oregon wasn’t just another road upset. It was, as ESPN analyst Greg McElroy described, a defining moment that demanded the attention of everyone watching college football. On his Always College Football podcast, McElroy praised Curt Cignetti’s program for proving that last season’s breakthrough was no fluke, calling the win a “statement to the entire college football world.”
The Hoosiers entered the matchup undefeated and ranked No. 7, yet few believed they could walk into Autzen Stadium and end Oregon’s 18-game home winning streak. In a rain-soaked, physical game, Indiana did exactly that.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown, while running back Roman Hemby added two scores on the ground. The victory marked Indiana’s first win against a top-five team since 1967, and the way it happened left McElroy convinced that the Hoosiers now belong among the nation’s elite.
Greg McElroy Praises Curt Cignetti and Indiana’s Physical Identity
McElroy credited the Hoosiers’ complete performance as evidence of a team capable of sustaining success at the highest level. “Indiana just made a statement to the entire college football world, guys. Just an absolute statement,” McElroy said. “When we watched that game against Illinois, it was different. They operated with high-level efficiency. When they beat Illinois, I said I think Indiana’s a legitimate national championship contender. Everybody laughed. Well, look who’s laughing now.”
He highlighted the balance in all three phases, pointing to Indiana’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and dictate the game’s tone.
“Indiana is pushing people around,” McElroy said. “They are moving and reestablishing the line of scrimmage. They are creating and winning those one-on-one matchups on the outside. This is a very repeatable recipe.”
Cignetti’s influence has been central to the program’s transformation. The former James Madison coach brought a roster full of his former recruits and turned the Hoosiers into a disciplined, veteran group. McElroy credited Cignetti’s eye for talent and his coaching detail, saying, “We know for sure that he’s one of the best talent evaluators in the sport.”
Indiana’s Confidence Grows After Historic Win at Autzen Stadium
Cignetti and his players celebrated the win amid chants of “Cig! Cig! Cig!” echoing through the visiting locker room in Eugene. “Our defense was tremendous in the second half,” Cignetti said. “Mendoza extended plays, made plays with his legs, and the play to [Elijah] Sarratt was huge.” The quarterback’s late touchdown pass to Sarratt, combined with a field goal from Brendan Franke, sealed the result.
The victory carried historical weight for a program that had never beaten a top-five opponent on the road. Indiana’s defensive front dominated Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, recording six sacks and two interceptions. The Hoosiers limited Oregon’s high-powered offense to 20 points and 4.2 yards per play, a testament to the game plan that McElroy described as “really, really impressive.”
For players like linebacker Aiden Fisher, who followed Cignetti from James Madison, the belief in the program’s direction is clear. “You want to play for someone like Coach Cig, who is so confident in himself that it flows to his players,” Fisher said.
The Hoosiers' win not only solidified its spot in the national top five but also sent a message about its staying power. As McElroy put it, the Hoosiers are no longer a novelty story. They are a contender that “does all the little things right.”
Indiana will host Michigan State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.