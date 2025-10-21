Greg McElroy names program that is 'safest bet' in college football
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to separate themselves from the rest of college football, and few voices carry more weight than ESPN analyst Greg McElroy. On Tuesday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy declared Ohio State the “safest bet” to reach the College Football Playoff, citing a flawless record, dominant margins, and a level of control that has made their postseason case almost automatic.
The Buckeyes are 7-0 heading into their bye week and have yet to face a team capable of keeping pace. McElroy noted that the program’s consistency, depth, and strength across all phases set it apart. He has kept Ohio State in his No. 1 spot for several weeks running and doesn’t see that changing any time soon.
“At number one, it’s the Ohio State Buckeyes,” McElroy said. “Unchanged. Nothing changes with Ohio State on a week-to-week basis. Four wins against teams that are 5-2 or better. They have a bye this week. Not that they need it. I’m not sure what they’re going to work on. Probably the internal scrimmage might be more difficult than anything they’ll play the rest of the way.”
Greg McElroy Labels Ohio State a Playoff Lock
While playoff projections often fluctuate, McElroy said Ohio State’s path is virtually guaranteed. “Ohio State’s a 100% lock to make the College Football Playoff,” he said. “Whether they win the conference or not, Ohio State’s in. They are the safest bet right now to make the playoff.”
He pointed out that sportsbooks have stopped offering “yes” odds on Ohio State’s playoff chances because “it’s a wasted bet.” McElroy compared wagering on the Buckeyes to betting on the sun to rise, saying the program’s stability and results make them the surest thing in the sport.
That claim is hard to dispute after Ohio State’s 34-0 dismantling of Wisconsin. The Buckeyes outgained the Badgers 491-144 and extended their win streak to 11 games, dating back to last season’s national title run. They have outscored opponents by an average of more than 30 points this year and are allowing just 5.9 points per game, the lowest in the country.
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, who faced his former team, called Ohio State “as good a team as I’ve prepared for or played against in all phases.” The Badgers failed to cross midfield until late in the fourth quarter, marking their second straight shutout loss.
Julian Sayin Strengthens His Heisman Case
Quarterback Julian Sayin continues to lead the most efficient offense in the nation. Against Wisconsin, he completed 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns, showing complete command of Ryan Day’s system.
“He’s the truth,” wide receiver Carnell Tate said after catching two of Sayin’s scores. “He’s the Heisman winner, ain’t no questions, ifs, ands or doubts. Each and every week, he goes out and proves he’s the Heisman winner.”
Sayin distributed the ball to nine targets, including Tate and standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who remains a Heisman candidate. Tight end Will Kacmarek and receiver Brandon Inniss also found the end zone, helping the Buckeyes post another complete effort.
Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit continues to smother opponents, allowing just 41 total points through seven games. The Buckeyes have produced three shutouts in Big Ten play and look capable of matching the dominance of elite defenses from past decades.
Ohio State will rest during its bye week before hosting Penn State on Nov. 1.