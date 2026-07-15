Greg McElroy Reveals Brutal Schedule Could Shape Major Big Ten Coach's Future

There is no secret, USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is on one of the hottest seats in college football.

Lincoln Riley Faces College Football Playoff Expectations

Riley came to Los Angeles after an incredible five-year run as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley went 55-10, had three straight College Football Playoff appearances to start his tenure, and won four straight Big 12 championships.

However, after Oklahoma announced it would be moving to the SEC, Riley elected to leave and take the job at USC.

In Year 1, Riley looked like a home-run hire. He went 11-3, led USC to the Pac-12 Championship Game and narrowly missed the College Football Playoff. Vibes were high heading into Year 2. Fans thought Riley was finally going to help USC break through and have its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Despite starting the year ranked No. 6, the Trojans went 8-5 on the year. Riley followed that up with a 7-6 year, leading many to wonder if it wasn't working out.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley did respond with a strong 9-4 season this past season. The issue is that USC is not a program built on nine-win seasons. The Trojans expect championships. That's why it is historically one of the best programs in the sport's history.

So, Riley needs to break through and get the Trojans into the College Football Playoff mix.

Greg McElroy Warns USC's Road Schedule Could Decide Riley's Future

There is one thing that could derail that, though. ESPN's Greg McElroy revealed on "Always College Football" that USC's road schedule could be the deciding factor for Riley.

"I think what's amazing about this schedule is SC's home schedule is a bit of a gift, but their road schedule is a bit of a coffin," McElroy said. "Look at what the Trojans get inside the Coliseum. They host Ohio State. They host Oregon. Two Big Ten titans, both in Los Angeles... Then you flip to the road slate, and that's when the temperature starts to drop."

Difficult Road Slate Could Define the 2026 Season

USC benefits from playing Ohio State and Oregon at home, but on the road, the Trojans face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Penn State Nittany Lions, Indiana Hoosiers, Wisconsin Badgers and the UCLA Bruins.

While it is not a brutal stretch on paper, the issue for the Trojans is that, aside from the UCLA game, all of those road games are far distances from Los Angeles. That could play a factor in the team not showing up in those games.

Riley has proven he can build an elite offense and compete at a championship level, but USC needs more than flashes of success. The Trojans are entering a critical season in which every loss will raise more questions about whether Riley can return the program to national relevance.

The talent is there, and the home schedule gives USC opportunities to make a statement, but navigating the road challenges will likely determine whether Riley secures his future in Los Angeles or finds himself facing even more pressure heading into the offseason.