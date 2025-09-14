Greg McElroy ripped Garrett Nussmeier on-air during Florida game
LSU beat Florida 20-10 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, but the broadcast booth did not spare Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
After Nussmeier threw a late interception, ESPN play-by-play voice Sean McDonough said, "What a terrible decision by (Garrett) Nussmeier," and analyst Greg McElroy followed with, "Just can't do that. I mean, you're a fifth-year senior… This is just careless. I mean, what's he doing?… Be a mature decision-maker. That right there, farthest thing from mature."
The criticism came moments after LSU appeared ready to seal the game. With 13:02 left, Nussmeier hit tight end Bauer Sharp for a 65-yard completion to the Florida 16. Two plays later, LSU lost yards on a fumble. On third down, Nussmeier forced a throw across the field and was picked by Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson.
LSU still closed it out behind a defense that overwhelmed Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. The Tigers intercepted five passes, including a 58-yard pick-six by Dashawn Spears in the third quarter to make it 20-10. The win pushed LSU to 3-0 (1-0 SEC). Nussmeier went 15-of-27 for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception. LSU managed 316 total yards and 10 first downs, while the defense added three sacks and the five takeaways that defined the night.
ABC's cameras also caught LSU coach Brian Kelly visibly upset with Nussmeier after the interception. In his postgame remarks, Kelly acknowledged the mistake while defending his veteran quarterback. "Obviously, the interception can't happen… He knows," Kelly said. "We've got to take care of the football."
Nussmeier’s touchdown, a 23-yard strike to Zavion Thomas, gave LSU a 10-3 second-quarter lead, but offensive success was rare against the Gators. LSU punted seven times and rushed for 96 yards, 51 of them on a late Caden Durham run.
Florida's offense gave LSU repeated chances to win a field-position game. Lagway finished 33 of 49 for 287 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. Spears had two picks, and AJ Haulcy, DJ Pickett and another defender accounted for the rest. Florida reached LSU territory seven times, but four of those trips ended with interceptions.
The Tigers' next game is against Southeastern Louisiana, a chance to reset before the SEC grind. If LSU's defense continues to play like it has been, then the offense still has time to figure things out.