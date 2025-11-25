Lane Kiffin predicted to leave Ole Miss for major college football program
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is no stranger to the rule of the SEC's top programs, and he spent much of his latest podcast episode of Always College Football on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Of course, Kiffin is the current subject of pursuit from LSU and Florida, and but for the reported $13 million buy-in price, might be drawing attention from other schools. McElroy dropped his pick for Lane's landing spot and explained the reasoning behind the pick.
Kiffin's Ole Miss Ties
McElroy acknowledged the emotional ties with Ole Miss and Kiffin's work there in raising the program to a new level. Ole Miss had just three 10+ win seasons between 1962 and Kiffin's hiring after the 2019 season. Kiffin has now delivered four such seasons and has the Rebels positioned for the school's first College Football Playoff berth.
McElroy acknowledged that Ole Miss could name its field after Kiffin, and would doubtlessly celebrate keeping him in Oxford. But he then dropped his pick to win the Kiffin Sweepstakes.
Greg McElroy's Pick
At the end of the day, I think Lane Kiffin is going to end up at LSU. That's where I think he's going to head. I think he looks at the talent profile that's been assembled at LSU for a very long time. The wide receivers they've been able to get, the quarterback play they've been able to get. They've had two Heisman Trophy winners in the last six years. There's a lot to be said about that. And I also think being able to take one of the most coveted jobs in the country and still give him tremendous access to players, tremendous resources and what appears to be-- after some chaos there for a little bit-- really good alignment within their athletic department. I think Lane Kiffin is going to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers.- Greg McElroy
LSU Strengths
Of course, LSU posted an undefeated season and won the national title in 2019 with Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow on board. Brian Kelly won 10 games in each of his first two seasons following Orgeron, but could never quite get over the hump and edge the Tigers into College Football Playoff contention.
LSU was tremendously active in the transfer portal heading into the 2025 season, snagging the top spot in 247sports's portal class rankings. There is certainly plenty of talent with LSU, if Kiffin indeed proves McElroy right by picking the Tigers.