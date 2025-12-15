Heisman Trophy loser caught giving finger next to F--k Indiana sign at club

Everyone handles disappointment in their own way, and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia definitely had his own response after losing out on the Heisman Trophy to Indiana signal caller Fernando Mendoza.

After finishing a runner-up in the Heisman race, Pavia was caught on video partying at a club giving a spirited middle finger to a very NSFW sign that read: “F--k Indiana”.

Diego Pavia partying with a “F**k Indiana” sign after losing the Heisman to Fernando Mendoza.



It has become abundantly clear that this dude is the absolute worst. pic.twitter.com/fknFLgE4hs — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 14, 2025

It may not be the best look for Pavia and his brand after emerging as a respected national figure by leading historic loser Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season and putting himself in Heisman contention.

But that wasn’t the first time Pavia very publicly aired his discontent with the results of the Heisman Trophy results.

Vandy’s star quarterback also shared a pointed message about the people who decided to give Mendoza the honor over him, also involving a certain F-word.

“F-ALL THE VOTERS,” he said in a post . “BUT... FAMILY FOR LIFE.”

And not long after the images and his comments went viral, Pavia dished out the expected apology.

Diego Pavia says sorry

“Being a part of the Heisman ceremony as a finalist was such an honor,” Pavia said in a social media post.

“As a competitor, just like in everything I do, I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to.”

He added: “I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologise for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.”

Pavia also offered respect not only for Mendoza, but the other Heisman finalists.

“Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award,” he added.

“I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season,” he said, referring to the Notre Dame tailback and Ohio State quarterback, respectively.

Diego Pavia helped revive Vanderbilt

One of the most consistent losers in the SEC and nationally, Pavia was singularly responsible for helping resurrect the program, which was in College Football Playoff contention much of the season after statement wins over ranked opponents.

A true dual threat, Pavia was responsible for 3,192 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, adding another 826 yards as a rusher with 9 more touchdowns on the ground.

He personally led the SEC with 4,018 total yards and 36 combined touchdowns.

Still, the Commodores were left out of the final playoff field, and will instead face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Indiana is the undefeated No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, and is a favorite to win the national title behind its Heisman-winning quarterback.

Why so emotional?

“I’ve been doubted my whole life,” Pavia wrote.

“Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I’ve learned that nothing would be handed to me.

“My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them — and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl.”

