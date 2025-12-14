Skip Bayless says Fernando Mendoza didn't deserve to win the Heisman Trophy

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza swept to an easy Heisman Trophy victory on Saturday, but everyone wasn't convinced of his credentials. Count long-time sports personality Skip Bayless among those who aren't on board with the pick. Bayless, who spent years with FOX Sports and ESPN, took to social media with his take on the Heisman win.

Heisman Results

It's worth noting that Mendoza not only easily won the award, with 643 first-place votes to 189 for the second-place finisher, Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. He also comfortably won the voting from all six geographic regions into which voting is divided. The fan vote for the Heisman went to neither Mendoza nor Pavia, but to Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez. But Bayless's take went a different direction.

Skip Bayless's Take

Congrats to Fernando Mendoza... nice memorized, rehearsed speech... but Diego Pavia deserved this award for his performance on the field, even if his swagger and edge rubbed some voters and viewers the wrong way. Skip Bayless

Pavia's Case

Pavia put together an impressive campaign, leading Vanderilt to 10 wins for the first time in program history. He passed for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 826 yards and nine more touchdowns. A season ago, Pavia led Vanderbilt to seven wins, including an upset of then-No. 1 Alabama that spring-boarded the program to national relevance. Of course, Skip Bayless happened to graduate from Vanderbilt.

Pavia likely was hurt by a season in which he lacked a marquee win-- Vandy's best win on the season based on the current polls was over No. 25 Missouri. He also didn't play especially well against top competition-- throwing for six touchdowns and four interceptions against winning FBS teams. Of course, Vanderbilt came up just shy of the College Football Playoff.

Mendoza's Case

Mendoza, on the other hand, led Indiana to an undefeated season and a No. 1 ranking. Mendoza has passed for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for another 240 yards and six scores. He did take advantage of some big-game moments in a comeback win over Penn State and the upset of Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Mendoza passed for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions against winning FBS teams.

Critics note that Mendoza's big moment came against a Penn State team that fired its coach and struggled to a 6-6 season. His resume includes just two wins over currently ranked teams, although both Oregon and Ohio State are in the fop five. Mendoza threw for just two touchdowns total in those two wins (which were essentially defensive battles). But most voters clearly disagreed with Bayless's take and were comfortable with Mendoza's Heisman claim.