Historic Powerhouse Ranked as College Football’s No. 1 Secondary for 2026 Season

Notre Dame has spent years building one of college football's deepest defensive back rooms. Now that work has earned national recognition. Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports ranked the Fighting Irish No. 1 among the nation's secondaries entering the 2026 season, ahead of Miami and Oregon.

The choice is easy to defend. Notre Dame returns four proven starters, adds an experienced transfer at cornerback and can put five defensive backs on the field without giving an opposing quarterback a clear place to attack.

Leonard Moore leads a loaded cornerback group

Leonard Moore is the main reason Notre Dame belongs atop the list. The junior followed a breakout freshman season with a dominant 2025 campaign, earning unanimous All-America honors. He led the Irish with five interceptions in 10 starts, including a pick-six, and added seven pass breakups. His 91.8 Pro Football Focus grade and 92.5 coverage grade led the nation, according to Notre Dame.

Moore's length, recovery speed and ball skills allow the defense to trust him against an opponent's best receiver. That freedom changes what defensive coordinator Chris Ash can call behind the front seven.

The other outside spot is less settled. The preseason depth chart lists Colorado transfer DJ McKinney first at field cornerback, but CBS Sports expects him to face a real challenge from sophomore Mark Zackery IV.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates with defensive lineman Bryce Young (95) and cornerback Christian Gray (6) after scoring against the Syracuse Orange. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKinney brings the safer resume. He started 22 games over two seasons at Colorado, recording 97 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions. His 2025 season ended after nine games because of an injury, but he still finished with 35 tackles and five breakups.

Christian Gray gives the group another experienced starter at nickel. He made 10 starts outside last season, intercepted two passes and led Notre Dame with 11 breakups. Moving him inside should let the Irish use his size and coverage experience against slot receivers, tight ends and running backs.

Zackery, Dallas Golden and Michigan transfer Jayden Sanders give Notre Dame tested options if McKinney, Gray or anyone else slips.

Safeties Tae Johnson, Adon Shuler bring range and experience

Tae Johnson and Adon Shuler already proved they can produce together, combining for 101 tackles and six interceptions last season.

Johnson became the starting free safety early in 2025 and quickly emerged as one of the defense's best playmakers. He started eight of 10 games, finished fourth on the team with 48 tackles and ranked second with four interceptions. That total included two picks against Boston College and a pick-six at Pittsburgh. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Johnson has the range to cover the deep field and the size to finish plays in space.

Notre Dame safeties Tae Johnson (9) and Adon Shuler (8) leap and celebrate an interception in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shuler provides the steady presence beside him. He made 11 starts, served as a team captain and finished second on the Irish with 53 tackles. He also recorded two interceptions, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, three tackles for loss and his first career sack. His best game came against USC, when he set a career high with 11 tackles and forced a late fumble.

Notre Dame can disguise its coverage before the snap without asking either safety to play outside his comfort zone. With Luke Talich behind Shuler and young depth behind Johnson, the Irish also have insurance if injuries strike.