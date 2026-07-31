College Football Rankings: Predicting the Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25

Heading into the final days before kickoff, it’s time to get our first look at the 2026 preseason college football rankings , and first up on that list will be the initial Coaches Poll top 25.

While less attention may be paid to the Coaches Poll when compared with the AP top 25 or the College Football Playoff rankings later in the year, the coaches still provide some internal expertise and acquaintance with the transfer portal and how it can change rosters and expectations.

What will the first rankings look like? Let’s take a shot at predicting that 25 teams will earn a place in the preseason poll, according to the coaches’ vote.

Predicting the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings

25. Louisville. Isaac Brown returns to man the Cardinals’ ground game and Lincoln Keinholz steps in under center to make a run at ACC title contention.

24. South Carolina. LaNorris Sellers at quarterback and Dylan Stewart rushing off the edge keeps the Gamecocks in the conversation coming off a lousy 4-8 effort.

23. SMU. Kevin Jennings returns under center and Rhett Lashlee has upped his recruiting game in an effort to make a move in the ACC pecking order.

22. Clemson. Coming off a 7-6 outing last fall, the pressure is on Dabo Swinney to change the narrative around his program losing prestige, and having Chad Morris back to call plays on offense could be a start, but they install a brand new quarterback this fall.

21. Florida. The expectation is that Jon Sumrall turns things around quickly, and he certainly has the roster to pull it off, even if he is installing a new quarterback.

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20. Iowa. Expect another slow-moving but probably more productive offense from the Hawkeyes, one that leans on the ground game early on.

19. Washington. Demond Williams was the second-most productive quarterback in the Big Ten a year ago, but this offense also lost two of its biggest yard-gainers.

18. Tennessee. Jim Knowles should get more from a defense that allowed 34 points per game, but the big question is who takes over at quarterback and how do they pair with some great skill players.

17. BYU. Losing just four games over the past two years, the Cougars are on a roll and return Bear Bachmeier at QB and one of the best defenses in the Big 12.

16. Penn State. It’s up to Matt Campbell to bring the Nittany Lions back into playoff contention, and he has a blue-chip cast of transfers to help ease his transition there.

15. Michigan. Kyle Whittingham has been coaching tough defenses for decades and now he inherits a talented Wolverines roster, but he also needs Bryce Underwood to take the next step at quarterback.

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14. Texas Tech. Some outgoing defenders could signal a regression for the reigning Big 12 champs, but they have a solid ground game to build this offense around.

13. USC. Will the Trojans ever field a championship defense? Gary Patterson comes aboard to answer that question while another Lincoln Riley offense should score easily enough.

12. LSU. It’s Lane Kiffin time, with Sam Leavitt in at quarterback but needing much better blocking and a more productive rushing attack.

11. Texas A&M. Marcel Reed returns to helm the Aggies’ offense, but needs to be more efficient with a cast of elite receivers around him.

10. Alabama. Another good defense for the Crimson Tide, but Kalen DeBoer needs to make the right decision at quarterback and get a ton more from this run game.

9. Oklahoma. The path back to the playoff depends on the offensive line getting a lot better to help revive this run game and give John Mateer more breathing room.

8. Ole Miss. Pete Golding takes over for good, helped by the return of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and lead rusher Kewan Lacy.

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7. Miami. Some key defenders are out of the picture, but enough remains to compliment new quarterback Darian Mensah to make a run at the title again.

6. Indiana. Six starters return on defense and some valuable receivers to help new quarterback Josh Hoover and prove the Hoosiers have staying power coming off their historic 16-0 title run.

5. Notre Dame. Those two explosive backs are gone, but CJ Carr still leads a promising offense with great receiving talent and the Irish defense was one of the best in the country in scoring.

4. Georgia. Another one of the most talented and deepest defenses in college football should be back in Atlanta for another SEC title, while Gunner Stockton and a good backfield turn out another efficient, if not explosive, offense.

3. Oregon. Dan Lanning might have the best receiving corps in college football, in tandem with a solid group of tacklers and Dante Moore in at quarterback again.

2. Texas. Which version of Arch Manning do the Longhorns get? The answer to that question determines whether they languish in 9 win territory again, or make a run at the national championship.

1. Ohio State. Jeremiah Smith can score from anywhere with Julian Sayin throwing him the ball, but Matt Patricia has to replace some key positions on defense, and the Buckeyes play a harder slate this time around.

The preseason Coaches Poll rankings will be revealed at 12 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 4.