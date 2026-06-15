Historic Powerhouse's WR Room Ranked No. 1 in College Football

College football's talent ceiling has never looked quite like this. A new breakdown of the sport's best position groups in 2026 from Brad Crawford of CBS Sports placed Ohio State's wide receiver room at the top of the list, ahead of Oregon's veteran defensive line at No. 2, Notre Dame's stacked secondary at No. 3, Texas' revamped wideout corps at No. 4 and Indiana's offensive line rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes aren't just winning at the position. They're lapping the field.

What Ryan Day has assembled in Columbus represents the gold standard for a program that has become synonymous with producing pass-catchers at an industrial rate. Even after losing Carnell Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to the pros, the depth and star power in the room remain unmatched nationally.

Ohio State's WR room tops all of college football

Ohio State's wide receiver room may be the deepest position group in college football entering the 2026 season, loaded with proven production, elite recruiting talent and experienced transfers who could all carve out meaningful roles this fall.

The unit is built around Jeremiah Smith, who enters his junior season as the most productive receiver in the country over the past two years. Smith has more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, 2,558 and 27 respectively, than anyone in the country over the past two seasons.

He is a two-time All-American, including unanimous All-American honors in 2025 after being named first-team by Walter Camp, the FWAA, the AFCA, the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

Defenses have thrown everything at him and come up empty. In six postseason games, all against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally, he has caught 34 passes for 682 yards at 20.0 yards per reception with six touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is also closing in on Ohio State's all-time records. With 2,401 yards and 26 touchdowns already, he is positioned to rewrite the Buckeye record book faster than anyone expected, sitting within 49 receptions, 467 yards and nine touchdowns of tying the program's all-time marks.

The group also benefits from quarterback Julian Sayin, who after spring practice said he and Smith have developed a strong connection entering their second year together.

"We came in the same year as freshmen. Now we are in our junior year and getting ready for the season," Sayin said. "It's been fun. We have a good connection. We have been working to get even better on the field."

The receivers who make up the nation's best room

Beyond Smith, the 2026 Buckeyes are relying on a mix of a veteran emerging into a featured role, battle-tested portal additions and one of the most anticipated freshman classes at the position in recent memory.

Senior Brandon Inniss is entering his fourth season with the Buckeyes, and this could be his best year yet with Tate's departure opening up an opportunity for more playing time.

Last season, he played in a limited role, catching 36 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. With the next tier of the depth chart now in front of him, he is expected to flourish in a starting slot role.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The portal additions give Ohio State something it has rarely needed before: proven veteran depth from outside the program. UTSA transfer Devin McCuin, in spite of injuries, logged 726 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 receptions in 2025, earning all-conference honors.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Texas native brings legitimate track speed, timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.28 seconds in the 100-meter dash in high school. LSU transfer Kyle Parker, who caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns last season and was recruited to the Tigers by new Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, rounds out the experienced additions.

Then there's Chris Henry Jr. The 6-foot-5 true freshman is the son of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry and arrived as the top-ranked receiver in his class.

Ryan Day praised him after the first day of spring practice, saying "Chris hit a big post" and that the freshman trio "all have bright futures here." Smith went further in his own assessment.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) sprints out of the rainstorms following the second half as part of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Chris is quiet," Smith said. "He's so laid back, so chill. He's got that Cali vibe in him. But, you know, he's another one. Just came in, kept his head down. Kept working. He's the next one up."

Henry is in a battle to be the starting Z receiver, with McCuin as a primary competitor for that job.

Behind the core options, the pipeline stays strong for years to come. Jerquaden Guilford is the state of Indiana's top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class. Brock Boyd holds the all-time receiving yards record at Southlake Carroll. De'Zie Jones is a four-star prospect who tallied 3,000 career receiving yards in high school.

Ohio State opens the 2026 season against Ball State at home on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.