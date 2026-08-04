College Football's Top 5 Receiving Trios Entering the 2026 Season

The 2026 college football season is officially within a month's time.

One of the most exciting aspects of this season is the amount of returning talent across the country. NIL and the NCAA transfer portal have made college football a more lucrative short-term option for upperclassmen than the NFL draft, so the overall quality of college football in 2026 should be some of the strongest in recent memory.

Wide receiver is a position filled with veteran talent throughout the country. Some receiving corps feature multiple productive returning starters, while others ventured into the transfer portal for proven commodities.

Below, we rank the five best wide receiver trios entering the 2026 college football season.

5. Oregon Ducks

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) and defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retention was the name of the game for Oregon in the 2026 offseason, and its receiving corps is reflective of that.

The Ducks bring back a pair of sophomores in Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Both ranked as blue-chip prospects in high school and finished their freshman seasons with over 30 receptions for around 500 yards.

Evan Stewart is the biggest question mark in the Ducks' 2026 trio of wide receivers. The former five-star prospect has not appeared in a game since January of 2025 due to injury, but the group becomes significantly more dangerous if he can reach his potential.

4. Texas A&M Aggies

KC Concepcion is the only significant loss from what was arguably the SEC's strongest trio of wide receivers in 2025.

Coming off a 2025 campaign that featured 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns, Mario Craver is one of the most productive returning starters in the conference. The Aggies also return Ashton Bethel-Roman, who logged 503 receiving yards and five touchdowns on just 24 receptions.

Texas A&M adds a proven SEC starter to its lineup in Isaiah Horton. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder finished 2025 with 42 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, functioning as one of the more productive pieces on a suspect Alabama offense.

3. Texas Longhorns

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest stories in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle was Texas' shedding of deficient pieces from its 2025 roster in order to better itself this season.

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was the Longhorns' most prized portal acquisition in January. Coleman's production with the Tigers was capped largely due to a lack of sound quarterback play, but pairing him with Arch Manning should result in the breakout season he never had at Auburn.

Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley were the two pieces the Longhorns retained from the 2025 receiving corps. Wingo was far and away Texas' most productive wide receiver, finishing the year with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Mosley added 28 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.

2. Miami Hurricanes

Sophomore Malachi Toney accounts for much of the hype surrounding the Hurricanes' 2026 receiving corps. Toney caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, bursting onto the national scene amidst Miami's deep College Football Playoff run.

Former Duke wide receiver Cooper Barkate followed quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami via the portal in January. Mensah and Barkate connected 72 times for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns in the Blue Devils' ACC title run.

The third spot in the Hurricanes' starting lineup likely goes to South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. The 6-foot, 182-pounder logged 32 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns with the Gamecocks last season.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Miami, much of the hype surrounding the Buckeyes' wide receiving corps stems from one guy. Jeremiah Smith finished each of his first two seasons at Ohio State with over 1,000 yards receiving, doing so alongside a pair of first-round NFL talents in Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.

Brandon Inniss, a former top-40 prospect in the class of 2023, has been buried beneath all that first-round talent for three seasons. The production has been lower as a result, but ignoring Inniss because of the Buckeyes' other weapons is a dangerous choice for opposing defenses.

Five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. is poised to make an early impact for the Buckeyes in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is the Buckeyes first No. 1 overall wide receiver signee since the aforementioned Smith and adds another dangerous vertical threat to their offense.