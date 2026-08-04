College Football's Top 5 Receiving Trios Entering the 2026 Season
The 2026 college football season is officially within a month's time.
One of the most exciting aspects of this season is the amount of returning talent across the country. NIL and the NCAA transfer portal have made college football a more lucrative short-term option for upperclassmen than the NFL draft, so the overall quality of college football in 2026 should be some of the strongest in recent memory.
Wide receiver is a position filled with veteran talent throughout the country. Some receiving corps feature multiple productive returning starters, while others ventured into the transfer portal for proven commodities.
Below, we rank the five best wide receiver trios entering the 2026 college football season.
5. Oregon Ducks
Retention was the name of the game for Oregon in the 2026 offseason, and its receiving corps is reflective of that.
The Ducks bring back a pair of sophomores in Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Both ranked as blue-chip prospects in high school and finished their freshman seasons with over 30 receptions for around 500 yards.
Evan Stewart is the biggest question mark in the Ducks' 2026 trio of wide receivers. The former five-star prospect has not appeared in a game since January of 2025 due to injury, but the group becomes significantly more dangerous if he can reach his potential.
4. Texas A&M Aggies
KC Concepcion is the only significant loss from what was arguably the SEC's strongest trio of wide receivers in 2025.
Coming off a 2025 campaign that featured 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns, Mario Craver is one of the most productive returning starters in the conference. The Aggies also return Ashton Bethel-Roman, who logged 503 receiving yards and five touchdowns on just 24 receptions.
Texas A&M adds a proven SEC starter to its lineup in Isaiah Horton. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder finished 2025 with 42 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, functioning as one of the more productive pieces on a suspect Alabama offense.
3. Texas Longhorns
One of the biggest stories in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle was Texas' shedding of deficient pieces from its 2025 roster in order to better itself this season.
Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was the Longhorns' most prized portal acquisition in January. Coleman's production with the Tigers was capped largely due to a lack of sound quarterback play, but pairing him with Arch Manning should result in the breakout season he never had at Auburn.
Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley were the two pieces the Longhorns retained from the 2025 receiving corps. Wingo was far and away Texas' most productive wide receiver, finishing the year with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Mosley added 28 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.
2. Miami Hurricanes
Sophomore Malachi Toney accounts for much of the hype surrounding the Hurricanes' 2026 receiving corps. Toney caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, bursting onto the national scene amidst Miami's deep College Football Playoff run.
Former Duke wide receiver Cooper Barkate followed quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami via the portal in January. Mensah and Barkate connected 72 times for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns in the Blue Devils' ACC title run.
The third spot in the Hurricanes' starting lineup likely goes to South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. The 6-foot, 182-pounder logged 32 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns with the Gamecocks last season.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Like Miami, much of the hype surrounding the Buckeyes' wide receiving corps stems from one guy. Jeremiah Smith finished each of his first two seasons at Ohio State with over 1,000 yards receiving, doing so alongside a pair of first-round NFL talents in Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
Brandon Inniss, a former top-40 prospect in the class of 2023, has been buried beneath all that first-round talent for three seasons. The production has been lower as a result, but ignoring Inniss because of the Buckeyes' other weapons is a dangerous choice for opposing defenses.
Five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. is poised to make an early impact for the Buckeyes in 2026. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is the Buckeyes first No. 1 overall wide receiver signee since the aforementioned Smith and adds another dangerous vertical threat to their offense.
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Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin