Hugh Freeze cancer update: Auburn coach's status for 2025, surgery plans
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer this offseason, but he recently got some good news on the state of his condition.
Freeze’s cancer is “slow aggressive,” according to doctors, and doesn’t require immediate attention, meaning he can work during the football season without fear of the disease causing any severe damage.
“Yeah, we got our... the last one back and, thank God, it’s an answered prayer,” Freeze said of his condition. “It’s a slow aggressive.”
That means Freeze doesn’t have to address the problem right now, and has time and options in what to do and how he wants to go about treating the condition.
Freeze said he can decide between either June or January after the season to handle it.
“In consultation with the doctors that we’re dealing with, they think that if mentally I can handle waking up at night knowing you have something in you that you don’t want in you, they don’t feel like I have to be in a hurry to do something,” Freeze said.
“I’ve given them my schedule. I’m like, the only time that really fits to do something, if we go in and do a removal or whatever treatment we do, the best times for me are probably middle of June or middle of January, because you kind of need three weeks or so,” he said.
Freeze added his doctor “doesn’t think it’s a big difference in June or January, other than can I handle it, the mental side of it? And I said, ‘Doc, the only time I think about it is when you call me.’”
Auburn completed its spring football practice period, leaving Freeze with a decision on when to get down to getting treatment.
“I’ve got a couple more calls with guys at other highly-respected places, just to see if they think I’m nuts to just survey it until then,” he said.
“But I would say, right now, we’re probably waiting until the new year to reevaluate.”
