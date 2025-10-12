Hugh Freeze's contract and buyout creates uncertain future at Auburn amid rumors
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze continues to be mentioned among the college football coaches on the hot seat. Heading into Week 8, Freeze has an underwhelming 14-16 record during his three seasons at Auburn.
Freeze has had two straight seasons with a losing record at Auburn. Back in 2022, Freeze signed a six-year deal estimated to be worth at least $39 million.
If Auburn moves on from Freeze at the end of the season, the coach's buyout would be $15.4 million, per USA Today. This is not exactly cheap, but Freeze's buyout is on the more affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to college football coaches rumored to be on the hot seat.
Here's the latest college football rumors about Freeze's future at Auburn.
Hugh Freeze's $15 million buyout means there is mounting pressure on Auburn coach
On3's Pete Nakos labels Freeze among the college football coaches on the hot seat. How Auburn performs against Georgia and Missouri could impact Freeze's future at Auburn.
"The Tigers currently sit at 3-2 with a 0-2 mark in the SEC inthird season on The Plains," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "With Georgia coming to town, all eyes will be on how the Tigers look following the bye week. One thing not working in Freeze’s favor is his buyout. At only $15.4 million, it’s manageable and something Auburn can pay if the Tigers do not show improvement.
"Auburn is at risk of falling to 0-4 in the SEC if it can’t pick up wins over Georgia and Missouri in back-to-back weeks at home. While the schedule becomes more manageable from there, starting the season winless in the SEC will have Freeze squarely on the hot seat."