Hugh Freeze's buyout and contract creates expensive dilemma at Auburn
Things hit a new low for Auburn football under head coach Hugh Freeze on Saturday night.
The Tigers entered this weekend 11.5-point favorites over Kentucky, but the Wildcats escaped with a 10-3 win in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn fell to 4-5 overall, 1-5 in the SEC, meaning the Tigers will finish with a losing conference record for the third consecutive season.
Offensive struggles continue to plague the Tigers, who finished with 241 total yards and did not score a touchdown against one of the worst defenses in the SEC. Ashton Daniels didn't offer a spark in his first start, only completing 13-of-28 attempts for 108 yards and an interception.
It's another transfer portal miss for Freeze, who arrived to The Plains as one of the most respected offensive minds in college football. Arnold was just another portal failure, joining Jackson Arnold, who was benched last week against Arkansas, and Payton Thorne, who started the past two seasons.
The tension continued to rise in Jordan-Hare Stadium as fans were heard chanting "Fire Hugh," signaling the fan base is ready for a change at head coach.
Even as unrest continues to build across the Auburn fan base, the biggest question is whether Auburn is prepared to pay Freeze's buyout. The Tigers have not hesitated to make a move in the past, paying Gus Malzahn $21.5 million in 2020.
If the program decides to part ways with Freeze at the end of the 2025 season, Auburn will owe Freeze $15.4 million. Freeze would be owed 75% of his remaining salary as a buyout, which would be paid monthly ($406,105) until 2031. He signed a six-year deal in Nov. 2022, which was set to run through 2028.
If Auburn were to stick with Freeze, his buyout would drop to $9.75 million after the 2026 season. It would decrease to $4.87 million if he were fired after the 2027 season, and Auburn would not owe Freeze anything after the 2028 season.
Over his three seasons at Auburn, Freeze has compiled a 15-19 overall record and is currently 6-16 in the SEC. He led the Tigers to one bowl appearance, losing the Music City Bowl to Maryland in his first season.
Auburn has now lost five of its last six games, with its only win coming against Arkansas last weekend. Freeze is now 8-17 against Power Four opponents, which includes a 1-11 record against Top 25 teams.
The road doesn't get any easier for Auburn, which still has games against No. 9 Vanderbilt and No. 4 Alabama remaining on the schedule. The Tigers have a bye week in two weeks, which could be a perfect time to make a move if they were going to make a change at head coach.
It remains to be seen if Freeze will be the head coach next weekend, but the Tigers will look to rebound against No. 9 Vanderbilt. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.