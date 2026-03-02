Iconic College Football Mascot Has Died

The pomp and pageantry of college football is one of the reasons that the sport is special. Despite the influx of big money TV deal, NIL, and College Football Playoff controversy, there are aspects of the sport that retain vestiges of the game's amateur roots. One of those is the mascots that populate college football sidelines.

From Georgia's UGA XI to Colorado's Ralphie VII, college football mascots are a colorful and treasured part of the sport. This makes matters difficult for fans when a beloved part of their favorite team passes away.

Michigan State Loses a Legend

Sad news in the Spartan community tonight as Zeke the Wonderdog's handlers - Jim and Terri Foley - announced that Zeke IV has passed. Here's the story (free):https://t.co/cQaTB8enm3 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) March 2, 2026

Michigan State suffered a loss to the Spartan community with the passing of Zeke the Wonderdog IV. Zeke (or one of this three predecessors) has been part of Michigan State football for around half a century. The original Zeke was a yellow labrador who competed with his MSU student owner in the national disc-catching championships. Zeke and his owner performed at halftime of a 1977 Spartan game and a tradition was born.

The Growth of the Zeke Story

By the following season, MSU coach Darryl Rogers called Zeke the best receiver in the Big Ten and awarded him a football letter, a feat otherwise accomplished only by humans in Michigan State athletics history.

Zeke retired in 1984 (and passed away a few years later), but in 2002, MSU brought in Zeke II. Zeke III took the baton (or more accurately, frisbee) in 2007 and after his death in 2016, Zeke IV took over the mascot mantle for the Spartans.

Zeke the Wonderdog IV's History

Zeke IV was preivously known as Buckshot and was described as a firecracker English lab. He continued the frisbee-nabbing tradition, performing not only at MSU games but at a variety of events including parades, NFL games, and festivals. So immense was his impact that a Zeke the Wonderdog bobblehead figure was produced. His death was due to a rare cancer.

The Foley family, who were Zeke IV's caretakers, have asked that anyone wishing to honor the dog's memory contribute to the MSU Student Food Bank, which assists MSU students facing food insecurity.

There is no word yet on whether MSU has a Zeke V ready to step into action or whether the University might give the tradition a break as after the passing of the original Zeke. In any case, a memorable facet of Michigan State football will be absent from the field in 2026.