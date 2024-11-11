Kirby Smart slams "idiot" Jake Pope, as Georgia DB explains Ole Miss celebration
Moments after Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss, a fan captured video that appeared to show Bulldogs defensive back Jake Pope celebrating with Rebels fans who stormed the field.
In the video, Pope was surrounded by fans and seen smiling as other Ole Miss supporters were wearing merchandise of Rebels player Reece McIntyre, who was Pope’s teammate in high school.
Now, Pope addressed what happened, and head coach Kirby Smart weighed in, too, calling his player an "idiot".
“I wanted to address the videos that have been put out after the Ole Miss game,” Pope said.
“First and [foremost], I want to say sorry for the way it was taken out of perspective and has caused distractions/commotion for my teammates and coaches.
“This is not representative of who I am in any way. In no way, shape, or form would I ever celebrate a loss in this program and anyone who knows me well knows that.
“My long time family friends had came up to me unexpectedly after the game as I was trying to get off the field to safety and were extremely excited to see me after the game. I was also surprised to see them as well and that’s why you saw the reaction that I gave via the video.”
He added: “They are also very close with my former teammate and long time friend on the Ole Miss team which is why they have those jerseys on. (they have came to my games as well).
“I am Georgia through thick and thin and have never loved a group of guys more than the guys I go to battle with day in and day out.
“Lastly, and once again I’m sorry to my teammates, coaches, and fans all around about the way that video looked and I choose to move forward and get ready for a great rest of the season with my brothers. Go dawgs.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was pleased with the images that went viral.
“What an idiot. Just stupid,” Smart said.
“I didn’t see it until today. He’s embarrassed about it. That’s a childhood friend of his. Just not real Smart. But to be honest with you, I don’t really have time to waste on that. My focus is on Tennessee.”
Pope and McIntyre played together at Buford (Ga.) High School, where they won state championships as sophomores, juniors, and seniors.
-
