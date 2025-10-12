SEC power among James Franklin's next potential top jobs after Penn State firing
As the college football rumors swirl about Penn State's next hire, James Franklin is also in the market for a new job. Find out why a return to the SEC could be in the cards for Franklin.
The coach's lengthy tenure at Penn State may have come to an abrupt end, but Franklin should still have plenty of juice in the college football coaching carousel. Franklin's $49 million buyout means the former Penn State head coach can afford to be picky about his next job.
Let's explore the top potential landing spots for Franklin following his departure from Penn State.
No. 1 Florida Gators
The job that makes the most sense for Franklin is not currently on the market. As Billy Napier's seat continues to get hotter in Gainesville, it would not be a surprise if Florida brass are thrilled about the news of Franklin's firing.
Prior to his 12 years at Penn State, Franklin spent his first three seasons at Vanderbilt. All Franklin did was go 24-15 at Vandy, an SEC job with plenty of challenges prior to the NIL era.
Imagine Franklin back in the SEC but with a plethora of resources. Florida still has upcoming matchups against Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee this season.
It is going to be challenging for Napier to save his job. If the Gators have an interest in landing Franklin, Florida would be wise to act sooner rather than later. A strong argument can be made that recruiting at Florida would be easier for Franklin than at either of his previous two stops.
No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas may not be as sexy of a name as Florida, but it has one advantage. Unlike Florida, Arkansas already has a vacancy and could benefit from a bit of a first mover advantage.
Both Florida and Arkansas would give Franklin a chance to return to the South's recruiting hot bed. The question is just how aggressive Arkansas would be in presenting Franklin with a lucrative offer. Franklin posted back-to-back nine-win seasons at Vanderbilt before becoming the Penn State head coach.
No. 3 Virginia Tech
It may not be a return to the SEC, but Virginia Tech should call Franklin immediately. Virginia Tech is looking to regain relevance for more than the program's iconic "Enter Sandman" entrance.
With Clemson and Florida State both down, Franklin's path to the College Football Playoff is much clearer in the ACC than it would be in either the SEC or Big Ten. It will be interesting to see if Franklin could have an interest in the Hokies job.
Wild Card: Could James Franklin explore being an NFL head coach?
There is a wild card that should not be ruled out. Would Franklin have an interest in testing the NFL waters?
There was a time when coaches like Franklin and David Shaw were being floated as potential NFL candidates. If Franklin does have an interest in the NFL, the coach may be wise to make the move while his resume still has juice.
With college football resembling the NFL more and more, Franklin could prefer turning to the pros where guardrails like contracts and a salary cap exist to maintain competitive balance.
In addition to the NFL, there are likely a few more Power 4 programs that will open in the coming months and could be a fit for Franklin.