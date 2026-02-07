Jermod McCoy 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy has not played since December of 2024. It does not matter. McCoy missed all of 2025 recovering with a torn ACL that he suffered while training in January 2025. He should be fully recovered by the combine and ready to claim the top cornerback spot in the 2026 draft.

McCoy was not heavily recruited out of high school. He was a three star prospect out of rural East Texas. Who was primarily a wide receiver his junior year before switching to playing both ways his senior year.

McCoy was also a very good triple jump competitor in high school track and field. He qualified for Texas 5A regionals as a Junior.

In his first collegiate season in 2023, McCoy played for the Oregon State Beavers and transferred at the end of the season. His recruiting skyrocketed after his freshman season as he had offers pouring in from all over the country. He chose to play for Tennessee.

McCoy established himself as a number one cornerback as a true sophomore. In week eight, McCoy and the Volunteers hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide and he had the opportunity to go head to head with one of the flashiest wide receivers in the country, Ryan Williams. McCoy finished the game having given up only three receptions on nine targets for 16 yards.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (if health all checks out) is CB1 in this class and it's not particularly close imo.

He tore his ACL in January 25' and missed all of the 2025 season.

He plays a suffocating style in press man coverage and sees routes develop in zone and attacks. pic.twitter.com/Ari9dARqm0 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 5, 2026

McCoy has a smoothness and confidence on the field. He is excellent when he comes up to press and reroute receivers and will squeeze them to the sideline, leaving tiny windows for quarterbacks to target.

In zone coverage, McCoy will abandon his zone when he has no developing routes or threats and make plays on the ball or stop a receiver. McCoy has the tools and the confidence to match up against NFL wide receivers and is still growing and sharpening his technique.

McCoy has only two years of experience focused on playing cornerback, he can improve his technique and continue developing.

Measurables

Name: Jermod McCoy

Height/weight/class: 6'0 193lbs, cornerback, Junior

Awards: 2024 Second-Team All-SEC

What Jermod McCoy does well

Plays the ball well with four interceptions in 2024

Shows good press man skills and will use the field to his advantage and control the route

Doesn't stand around watching if no routes come to his zone, will play the ball if the throw is nearby

Where Jermod McCoy can improve

Needs to stay sharp and focused against NFL wide receivers, he will at time casually wait to flip his hips and run with deep routes

Tackling technique needs work, but he is willing to hit and wrap.

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 Cornerback

Expected draft round: First, top 15

Summary

Jermod McCoy has all the elite traits of a number one cornerback. He will likely face his share of lumps in his rookie year based solely on the lack of experience. As he gets his feet under him in the NFL, he should develop quickly utilizing his elite traits.